Player 451 Phill Cain reveals the reason behind his loss during Squid Game: The Challenge's Rock, Paper, Scissors

Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 ended as quickly as it arrived. Netflix has responded to the season finale by announcing its renewal for season 2, following the trend that was set concerning the original series. A thrilling finale saw Phill Cain narrowly miss out on the top 2 after he lost the Rock, Paper, Scissors challenge.

Player 451 faced off against the eventual winner, Mai Whelan, who seemed to have a lot of experience with the game. While Phil claimed later that he had been at the end of a strategic disadvantage, his post-elimination interview revealed various details about how he approached the loss.

Phil Cain reveals exactly what made him lose the final challenge during Squid Game: The Challenge season 1

Phil claimed that some audiences might believe the Rock, Paper, Scissors challenge was a game of pure chance. However, he claimed he was at a clear disadvantage, so he missed out on the whopping $4.56 million cash prize. The revelations were made during Cain's recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

He claimed that the final Squid Game challenge represented how beautiful human nature can be and how people grow desperate to find solutions when faced with adversity. He claimed that he felt a brotherhood with the rest of the contestants on the show, something he was honored to be a part of.

"It was a beautiful representation of what human nature really is in the face of adversity because even though the game was literally pitting us against each other, it never felt like that. It always felt like us vs. the game. It was an honor to be a part of that, and I'm pretty proud of myself for playing with integrity and never having to compromise on my values," he said.

Phil claimed he did not press the button during the Squid Game finale first because he knew a single mistake could cost him elimination. However, tending to the risk ended up bringing his downfall. Phil claimed that Mai’s experience with the game meant he was at a disadvantage the moment he decided not to press the button.

"I knew that one of us had to [press the button]. But at the same time, I was pretty scared, and I didn't want to. We had come so close, and to risk getting eliminated over nothing was way too daunting of a thing in my brain," he explained.

Player 451 on Squid Game: The Challenge, Phil claimed that he realized immediately that while the game itself felt silly, Mai seemed to know exactly what she was doing.

"This is the silliest thing I've ever seen, but what better way to go out than Rock, Paper, Scissors, the simplest game ever? I genuinely am happy for her," he said.

Hence, Cain’s inexperience with the game cost him the finale. He went on to talk about the kind of bond he built with Sam, who finished second on the show. While he would have preferred either of them to win, Phil seemed delighted with his time on the show and called it a beautiful experience.

All episodes of season 1 of Squid Game: The Challenge are available on Netflix.