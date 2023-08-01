"Please accept it": K-drama fans elated as Jo Byeong-kyu is reportedly in talks for the historical drama Saeraenadae

On July 31, 2023, South Korean media outlet Top News reported that The Uncanny Counter actor Jo Byeong-kyu is expected to lead the upcoming historical drama, Saeraenadae. In response to the reports, the actor's agency, HB Entertainment, stated that Jo Byeong-kyu has indeed received the casting offer for Saeraenadae and is currently reviewing it.

The drama is set in the Joseon era and follows the romantic journey of a prince who seeks to escape his nation and find happiness. It also features a maiden from a humble background with ambitions to achieve happiness through success in the country.

As soon as news about the potential casting was made public, fans didn't hesitate to express their excitement about the actor's new project and took to social media to share their feelings. One fan even tweeted that they want Jo Byeong-kyu to accept the casting offer.

Following the conclusion of The Uncanny Counter season 1 in 2020, Jo Byeong-kyu is currently starring in the The Uncanny Counter Season 2: Counter Punch.

With recent news about the actor reportedly in talks to be cast as the lead for a historical drama, fan anticipation is at an all-time high.

According to reports from the aforementioned media outlet, Jo Byeong-kyu has been offered the role of Park-yeong in Saeraenadae. He is a prince who disguises himself as a recluse and unemployed man and sets out on a mission to discover the real meaning of life and ways to find happiness, wanting to discard the life of luxury and treachery that prevails in the kingdom and instead embrace a life of uncertainty with more peace.

Meanwhile, no news about the director, producer, and the pre-production details have been released yet, and fans are eagerly awaiting more information about the upcoming rom-com and historical drama.

More about Jo Byeong-kyu

Born in Seoul, Jo Byung-kyu is a South Korean actor currently under the management of HB Entertainment. He embarked on his acting journey by performing in plays such as Hamlet and Othello, laying the foundation for his career.

His debut came in Who Are You: School 2015, and since then, he has taken on various roles across K-dramas. However, it was his compelling portrayals in Sky Castle and Hot Stove League that led to a surge in his popularity.

The actor's outstanding performance in the latter earned him the "Best New Actor" award at the 2020 SBS Drama Awards. Finally, in 2020, he secured his first lead actor role in The Uncanny Counter.

The actor is currently starring in the ongoing Netflix series, The Uncanny Counter Season 2: Counter Punch, which airs every Saturday and Sunday.