"Poetry in motion": BTS' Jimin enchants fans with his elegant dance moves in the latest Instagram post dancing to "Stuck with You"

BTS' Jimin is hailed as one of the greatest dancers in the K-pop industry. A few months ago, on September 23, 2023, the Like Crazy singer-songwriter uploaded a dance clip from the 'ThisIsJimin' series, which he uses as a hashtag under his videos. Continuing the trend, on Saturday, November 18, 2023 (KST), the singer uploaded another 'ThisIsJimin' dance clip on Instagram, which sent his fans into an online fervor.

Known for his fluid movements, the global megastar was seen performing the popular song Stuck With You by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, displaying his extraordinary dance skills. Fans are aware of his contemporary dancing abilities. Thus, upon noticing his clean dance steps and footwork, they rushed to Twitter (now X) to express their awe. A fan, @Rm7Riya, tweeted "Poetry in motion."

"Jimin is pure art": Fans couldn't stop admiring the BTS idol's dance prowess as they were awestruck by him

With his debut solo album FACE, the BTS member has been reinventing records. Every day that goes by is another tale about him breaking another milestone with his incredible solo effort. While notable songs like Like Crazy and Set Me Free pt. 2 have already taken center stage, Alone and Face Off are another underappreciated treasure that merits more attention.

However, apart from his mellifluous voice, the singer is also known for his graceful dance moves. The Instagram dance clip uploaded on November 18 KST is a testament to the singer's dancing skills. With each beat of Stuck With You, the singer matched it with flawless precision as his body moved with unparalleled finesse. Combining contemporary dance form with freestyling, the artist crafted a one-minute piece of art that captivated his fans from every corner of the world.

As fans rushed to Twitter (now X) to post and tweet about it, they ended up trending multiple hashtags. Hashtags such as #ThisIsJimin with over 161K posts, #stuckwithu with 66.3K posts, STUCK WITH YOU JIMIN with 50.1K posts, and Park Jimin with over 70K posts trended all over the world.

His distinctive look, which included indigo cargo trousers and a baggy, cream-colored, full-sleeved white sweatshirt with no embellishments, attracted attention as well. The Like Crazy singer sets the tone for his performance in the first scene of the video by lying face down on the floor in a dimly illuminated dance studio. His precise movement patterns are immediately apparent, emphasizing his extraordinary aptitude for modern dance.

Jimin's performance in this video is reminiscent of his stunning performance in BTS' song Black Swan, which showcases his fluid and elegant technique. His comeback to this dancing genre was much anticipated by fans, and the K-pop idol did not disappoint.

Fans were reminded of the 2018 MAMA performance, where he portrayed the element of fire with his contemporary dance merged with traditional Korean-style fan dance, wowing the world. In addition, his 2019 MAMA solo performance on BTS' song I Need You, where he performed contemporary, was discussed by ARMYs as well.

With his consistent performances and unwavering commitment to breaking records and expanding the frontiers of his craft, he never fails to enthrall admirers. Regarded as a revered personality in the dance and music industries, the singer has hinted at an upcoming project.