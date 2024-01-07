Pointless host Alexander Armstrong unmasked as Chicken Caesar from The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer season 10 has seen a range of high-profile eliminations so far. Most recently, Chicken Caesar bid the show goodbye and was revealed to be Pointless host Alexander Armstrong. This came after the contestant ended up in the bottom three after failing to make a lasting impression on the judges, performing just once on The Masked Singer.

The episode aired on January 6, 2024, and featured performances by Owl, Eiffel Tower, Chicken Caesar, Bubble Tea Piranha, and Air Fryer.

The Masked Singer unveils Chicken Caesar's identity

Air Fryer, Piranha, and Eiffel Tower impressed the crowd in the latest episode of the reality show. The three acts all managed to wow the judges enough to earn them a spot in the next round. In contrast, Owl, Chicken Caesar, and Bubble Tea found themselves in the bottom three.

However, it was Chicken Caesar who bid farewell to The Masked Singer. The man hiding behind the unusual food-themed costume turned out to be none other than the host of the famous quiz show Pointless, Alexander Armstrong.

Armstrong, who is also known for his work on Classic FM's morning show, stunned the crowd with his vocal prowess by crooning a rendition of Red Hot Chili Peppers' Under the Bridge. Alexander changed into a rooster costume specifically for this performance.

His video clues included a Brit Award alluding to his stint as the host of the Classical Brit Awards show, and he confused the panel by speaking in a Geordie accent. In the video, Roman numerals spelled out 1970, hinting at the year of his birth.

The hit show features well-known celebrities dressed as animals, food items, and other inanimate objects. These costumes provide the judges and fans with hints about the stars' identities, adding to the fun and intrigue of the show. Fans at home join the panelists including Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan as they speculate about the identity of the individuals in peculiar costumes.

Last week, Dionne Warwick, who had a significant influence on the blues genre in the music industry, was revealed to be the celebrity behind Weather. Fans were furious as many considered her one of the most talented vocalists to have ever appeared on the program.

Fans are now eager to learn about the identities of the other contestants on the show and are excited to see what season 10 brings to the table in the upcoming episodes.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of The Masked Singer UK every Saturday on ITV1 and ITVX.