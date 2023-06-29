Popeyes BOGO Chicken Sandwich deal: How to avail, deal dates, and other details revealed

It's been nearly four years since Popeyes first released its chicken sandwich. It had precisely seasoned chicken and buttery brioche buns, instantly becoming a favorite. The sandwich has remained a fixed item on their menu since then. The good news is that customers can enjoy one for free for the next 10 days.

The brand is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on July 4 and National Fried Chicken Day (July 6). To celebrate these two holidays, it has been announced that customers will receive a free a la carte chicken sandwich after ordering a chicken sandwich combo.

To qualify for the deal, customers simply need to purchase a chicken sandwich combo on the app or online at popeyes.com during the campaign period. This sandwich comes in three flavors: Classic & Spicy, Blackened, and Bacon & Cheese. Immediately after placing the order, the customer will receive an a la carte chicken sandwich for free.

Price details of Popeyes BOGO Chicken Sandwich are not available yet

The offer will last a whole week (Image via Popeyes)

The company is marking the start of summer with a limited-time online-only BOGO Chicken Sandwich special at participating stores.

The promotional offer begins on June 29 and will run till July 9. The offer will also be available on DoorDash from July 3 through July 9 or till supplies last. It's limited to one free sandwich per order.

Popeye's iconic chicken sandwich features a whole chicken breast marinated for half a day in their signature mix of Louisiana seasonings. It is then served between two toasted buttery brioche buns. It is further topped with barrel-cured pickle slices and classic or spicy mayo. Customers also have the option to add cheese and bacon for added crunch.

The brand's other iconic items

The company has 3 iconic sandwiches (Image via Moment Editorial/Getty Images)

At the moment, Popeyes offers a variety of chicken sandwich options. There's the classic chicken sandwich, which is also offered in spicy form. It's topped with barrel-cured pickle slices and traditional mayo.

Next is the blackened chicken sandwich, which also has a spicy variant. It consists of a filet marinated in blackened flavor and fried without breading. It's also topped with pickles and traditional mayo.

Finally, the bacon & cheese sandwich is the most filling of the chicken sandwich options. This sandwich is similar to the original chicken sandwich, except it also has Havarti cheese and bacon.

Popeyes Chicken is an American global chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants. It is headquartered in Miami and was founded in 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Contrary to popular belief, it is not the same as KFC, which might have superior tenders, nuggets, and vegetarian options. On the other hand, this brand won the remaining categories, which included better chicken, sandwiches, biscuits, fries, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, and other mains.

Poll : 0 votes