When will KFC’s Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich be available? Date, ingredients, deals, and all you need to know

This summer, KFC is offering up something tasty, including a brand new menu item that is sure to make fried chicken lovers very excited.

With the Fourth of July approaching, the company has unveiled its new Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich.

KFC even referred to the sandwich as the "BBQ in every bite." The brand stated:

"Just like summer, this sandwich is only here for a good time, not a long time, so hurry up to snag this ULTIMATE summer sandwich".

The Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich, which debuted in February in Tampa, Florida, will be available nationwide from July 3, but only for a limited time. While it was released for the Fourth of July, it will be accessible until August 13th or until supplies run out. Those interested must purchase the item at participating outlets around the country.

Unfortunately, the pricing information of the KFC Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich is currently unavailable

The new menu item will have the chain's iconic extra crispy, 100 percent white meat filet. Moreover, it will be topped with hickory smoked bacon, pickles, cheese, fried onion strings, and tangy honey barbecue sauce. All these will be sandwiched between two pieces of brioche bun.

The CMO of the company's US chain, Nick Chavez, said in a press release

“With the best tastes of summer and our finger lickin’ good fried chicken between two buttery brioche buns, the Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich is an invitation to savor every last joyful 'bite' of summer. It’s a BBQ in every bite!”

Additionally, the participating outlets will also be serving the new Blackberry Lemonade. This new lemonade has a tart and fruity flavor profile that complements the sweet and tangy BBQ sauce in Kentucky Fried Chicken's new Ultimate BBQ Sandwich. Moreover, customers can also order a $20 Fill Up Box, which includes 12 Fried Chicken nuggets, fries, 1 four-piece chicken, four biscuits, and a choice of dipping sauces.

Lucky KFC customers can also win a trip to Aruba

With the introduction of the new products, the company is also providing free delivery. Furthermore, the brand is also giving a chance to win a trip for two to one of four countries in the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Customers who will order the item on kfc.com or through its mobile app between July 3 and August 13 will be eligible for this offer.

On purchasing the item, these customers will receive an email with a link to the Ultimate Summer Getaway Giveaway. This includes four days and three nights in Aruba for the winner and a guest.

Also, up to 500 winners will be chosen to get a $49 one-year premium membership of Going.com, absolutely free. It is a travel site that has teamed up with the fast-food chain to provide prizes to customers.

