A popular brand of poppy seeds sold in major Australian supermarkets has been recalled across numerous states. This decision was taken as authorities were concerned that these might cause severe poisoning if consumed.

This is not the first time that it has happened. Food Standards Australia and New Zealand had previously recalled certain packs. The retail chain that manufactures the item, Coles, recalled these batches from stores in November 2022. Other independent supermarkets in Victoria then did the same. Recently, this batch of poppy was included by mistake in the supply chain.

It was learned that a customer had fallen ill due to this mistake. Further investigation revealed that some of these problematic seeds were recently purchased from retailers.

The item in question is the Royal Fields poppy seeds

The 250g, 500g, and 5kg boxes in question have sparked widespread alarm and aroused widespread health concerns.

The recall comes just days after NSW and Victorian health officials cautioned against drinking significant amounts of poppy seeds, such as poppy seed tea. This might cause serious health issues. According to NSW Health, the product in question has a best-before date of June 25, 2024. This warning has been expanded to include 500g packs marketed in Queensland, New South Wales, and South Australia.

According to NSW Health and Victorian Health, this product is unsafe to consume. The poppy seeds involved in this recent nationwide recall are non-food grade seeds that are not designed for human consumption and are, therefore, unsafe for consumers.

The food safety organization officially stated the reason for the recall.

"The recall is due to the potential presence of a chemical (thebaine) due to unsafe poppy seeds entering the food supply. Food products containing thebaine may cause illness if consumed," they said in an interview.

Brett Sutton, the Victorian chief health officer, said:

“This batch of poppy seeds is high in thebaine, and when brewed into a concentrated form such as a tea, has resulted in cases of severe toxicity".

Anyone facing severe or unusual symptoms is asked to seek immediate medical help. They are also advised to contact their state's poison control department.

Coles has subsequently withdrawn the product from the market. Furthermore, the authorities are advising customers to look for recalled batch numbers. The company is also asking them to either dispose of the products or return them to their respective retailers for a complete refund.

What is Thebaine?

Thebaine is found in poppy seeds, and in large doses, it can be poisonous. It comes from certain types of poppy plants. Moreover, it is chemically similar to morphine and codeine. However, it has stimulating rather than depressing effects.

If consumed in large doses, it can cause severe muscle cramps, muscle spasms and aberrant movements, convulsions, and cardiac arrest. It can also cause poisoning. The symptoms also include increased respiratory rate, which can develop breathing difficulties and unconsciousness. They normally appear within a few minutes to a few hours.

