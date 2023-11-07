"Porch pirate": Florida bear prompts hilarious reactions after being caught taking Uber Eats home delivery food on camera

A video of a bear taking food from a porch in Longwood, Florida is doing rounds of the internet, leaving netizens laughing about it. The incident occurred on November 3, 2023, after an Uber Eats driver delivered food at a Florida house. However, the family who placed the order couldn't get the food after the bear seemingly took their food from their porch.

The homeowner saw the footage of the animal stealing the food from the porch, and on their CCTV camera and shared the footage online. Soon after the footage was shared on social media.

"He came and he grabbed the food – then he came again for the soda," the homeowner said about the incident.

As mentioned earlier, the incident took place in Longwood, Florida, located north of Orlando, near Altamonte Springs. A number of social media users reacted to the video of the animal taking the food from the porch. They took to react to the video shared on X by Fox News and called the animal a "Porch Pirate."

Social media users react to viral video of a bear stealing food from porch of Florida house

As internet users came across the video of the animal stealing food from a Florida house, they said that the incident was funny. Meanwhile, others responded to it saying that the animal was a true "thug."

However, others reacted by saying that it was the first time they learned that bears could be found in Florida.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, bears can be found almost everywhere in Florida with nearly 4050 estimated to be in the state. The FWC also stated that the breeding season for this animal in Florida runs from June to August.

Uber Eats issued a refund for the stolen food

The homeowner whose food was stolen by the bear said that Uber Eats initiated a refund for the same. They said that the animal was pretty commonly spotted in their neighborhood but taking away people's food wasn't all that common.

The couple even said that they had learned their lesson and wouldn't be getting their food delivered to their front porch. They added that the incident was a little too close for comfort.