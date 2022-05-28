Famous K-pop idols born in June: ITZY's Chaeryeong, NCT's Taeil, and more

June marks the halfway point of the year and brings with it many K-pop idols' birthdays. It is time for fans to organize fun events to show their support for their favorite artists and share their love with likeminded individuals, bringing joy and brightening up fans' lives as well.

Some of these birthday projects, as they are called, can be very expensive and eye-catching. For instance, for BTS' V's birthday in 2021, fans contributed to have an advertisement in his honor at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest skyscraper.

Whether or not fans are able to spend absurd sums of money to celebrate their dearest K-pop idols birthdays, it is definitely a special time for the artists and their admirers.

Popular K-pop idols who are born in June

SinB (GFriend and VIVIZ)

Birthdate: June 3, 1998

Best known for being a member of the now disbanded girl group GFriend, SinB is the stage name of South Korean singer, Hwang Eun-bi. She is currently a part of the three-member group, VIVIZ, which also has her GFriend bandmates, Eunha and Umji.

Chaeryeong (ITZY)

Birthdate: June 5, 2001

Member of JYP Entertainment's well-known girl group ITZY, Chaeryeong celebrates her birthday on June 5. The main dancer and vocalist of the group, she was Studio CHOOM's Artist of the Month in August 2021, performing a well-appreciated dance cover of TWICE's CRY FOR ME.

Haechan (NCT)

Birthdate: June 6, 2000

Haechan, a member of NCT sub-units NCT 127, NCT Dream, and NCT U, was born on June 6, 2000. He is the main vocalist and lead dancer of the three sub-units. The singer restarted his Instagram account in March 2022, leading to fans being excited for his return to the platform after abandoning it in 2021.

HyunA (soloist and 4MINUTE)

Birthdate: June 6, 1992

P NATION solo artist HyunA is also on the list of K-pop idols born in June. A former member of Wonder Girls and 4MINUTE, the female soloist is best known for her songs I'm Not Cool and PING PONG, the latter of which she released with fiancé, male soloist DAWN.

Hyeri (soloist and Girl's Day)

Birthdate: June 9, 1994

Hyeri, maknae of the all-female group Girl's Day, is best known for her roles as an actor in K-drama series such as Reply 1988, Entertainer, and My Roommate Is a Gumiho. She was also a permanent cast member on the variety show Amazing Saturday (DoReMi Market) from 2018 to 2020.

Jun (SEVENTEEN)

Birthdate: June 10, 1996

A Chinese member of SEVENTEEN, Jun celebrates his birthday on June 10. He is part of the performance team of the K-pop group and has contributed to the Chinese versions of many of the group's songs. He was a child actor and continues to act in Chinese television shows.

Taeil (NCT)

Birthdate: June 14, 1994

fik @moonidance now when we talking abt the best taeil hairstyle now when we talking abt the best taeil hairstyle https://t.co/3X8f99rZUz

Taeil, the main vocalist of NCT sub-units NCT U and NCT 127, was born on June 14, 1994. To his credit, he has participated in several collaborations, solo songs, and K-drama original soundtracks. Most recently, Taeil released Starlight as an OST for the series Twenty-Five, Twenty-One.

Tzuyu (TWICE)

Birthdate: June 14, 1999

The youngest member of TWICE, Taiwan-born Tzuyu is also on the list of K-pop idols born in June. The singer moved to South Korea to participate in idol-survival show Sixteen, eventually winning the audience vote to become a member of TWICE. The K-pop idol has often been noticed for beautiful visuals and eye-catching on-stage persona.

Seeun (StayC)

Birthdate: June 14, 2003

As a member of the girl group StayC, Seeun has received her fair share of attention from the audience. Prior to debuting as an idol, the young singer was an actor, with roles in 2017 dramas, The Guardians and Circle. Seeun is among the youngest K-pop idols born in June.

Hoshi (SEVENTEEN)

Birthdate: June 15, 1996

Leader of the Performance Team of SEVENTEEN and a dancer-extraordinaire, Hoshi made it on the list of famous K-pop idols with June birthdays. Apart from his role in creating choreographies for the Very Nice group, he released a solo mixtape titled Spider in 2021.

Yeosang (ATEEZ)

Birthdate: June 15, 1999

yeosang pics @kangyspics the only extraordinary thing in the world is yeosang's beauty the only extraordinary thing in the world is yeosang's beauty https://t.co/sqpPVM72yj

One of the visual members of ATEEZ, Yeosang celebrates his birthday in June as well. Known for his majestic stage presence, Yeosang also hosts The Show on SBS MTV alongside Kep1er's Kim Chae Hyun and CRAVITY's Kang Minhee as of May 2022.

Shownu (MONSTA X)

Birthdate: June 18, 1992

Leader of K-pop group MONSTA X, Shownu is one of the few K-pop idols who are all-rounders. He has appeared on multiple variety shows and has contributed in songwriting and choreography for his group while being the leader of the same. As of May 2022, he is enrolled in mandatory military service as a public service worker (due to a previous eye surgery).

Arin (Oh My Girl)

Birthdate: June 18, 1999

Oh My Girl's Arin is best known for her stint as the host of KBS' Music Bank alongside TXT's Soobin. The two K-pop idols' interpretation of Oh My Girl's hit Dolphin went viral on social media, causing the song to surge in popularity. Arin has already chosen to start her acting career with the drama The World of My 17 in her kitty.

Ryeowook (Super Junior)

Birthdate: June 21, 1987

As a Super Junior member, Ryeowook is one of the most recognizable K-pop idols in South Korea. As part of the group, Ryeowook has released several hit songs such as Sorry, Sorry. Additionally, the singer has released a few solo albums, with A Wild Rose being the third one. He also showed off his acting chops on screen and in musical theatre.

Nichkhun (2PM)

Birthdate: June 24, 1988

As one of the first Thai K-pop idols, Nichkhun paved the way for other Thai artists, including Bambam and Lisa, to enter the K-pop industry. A member of the JYP Entertainment idol group 2PM, Nichkhun can speak English, Thai, Korean, Japanese, and basic Chinese. His multilinguism has allowed him to take up various acting roles in all these languages, with him starring in an upcoming Hollywood film, Hong Kong Love Story.

Sunoo (ENHYPEN)

Birthdate: June 24, 2003

☂︎ @sunkipedia we don't talk about this sunoo enough we don't talk about this sunoo enough https://t.co/y7gHUgF4kY

Debuted in 2020 with ENHYPEN, Sunoo is one of the youngest K-pop idols on this list. Fans of the group think of the singer as having a lot of cute charms (or aegyo), making his on-stage persona different from his easy-going off-stage one.

Sohee (former Wonder Girls)

Birthdate: June 24, 1992

As a former member of Wonder Girls, Sohee is one of the most popular K-pop idols in South Korea. Since leaving the group that delivered hits like Nobody and So Hot, Sohee has chosen to focus mainly on her acting career. Possibly her most famous role is that of a high school student in Korea's first zombie-horror movie Train to Busan, co-starrying Gong Yoo.

Seohyun (Girls' Generation)

Birthdate: June 28, 1991

Girls' Generation (or SNSD) is one of the most famous K-pop girl groups in history. The youngest member of the group, Seohyun has branched out into musical theatre with leading roles in adaptations of Moon Embracing the Sun, Gone with the Wind and Mamma Mia. International audiences will probably know her from her role in the Netflix film Love and Leashes.

