"Pretty people problems": Olivia Dunne's no in-person LSU classes policy sparks wild reactions online

Popular gymnast Olivia Dunne recently revealed that she does not attend in-person classes at LSU for “safety reasons.” In an interview with Elle, Olivia stated:

“There were some scares in the past, and I just want to be as careful as possible. I don’t want people to know my daily schedule and where I am.”

One of the incidents occurred at LSU’s opening meet of the 2023 season at the University of Utah. A group of men followed her and demanded to see Dunne, who was there to support her team after injury forced her to watch from the sidelines. At the time, the gymnast requested her fans to be “respectful.” Since then, her team has ensured extra safety. Olivia has even hired more security personnel to ensure the same.

Being one of the most popular and followed college-going gymnasts, Olivia stated she has more eyes on her whenever she ventures out. She claimed she is super careful whenever she walks around the Baton Rouge campus. She also stated how many students often approach her and crowd around her for pictures and selfies.

As soon as the netizens heard of the news and Olivia’s claims about never attending classes in person, wild responses from social media users began floating across multiple platforms. One Twitter user, in response to Daily Loud’s post about Olivia not attending in-person classes, wrote:

Social media users share wild and hilarious responses as the gymnast revealed that she does not attend in-person classes at college. (Image via Twitter)

Olivia Dunne resides in New Jersey and is now entering her senior year. The gymnast has a full athletic scholarship.

Social media users’ reactions explored after Olivia Dunne said she does not attend in-person classes after a security-related incident

As the news spread about Olivia Dunne not attending in-person classes due to safety reasons, netizens had some wild yet hilarious responses. Here's how some people commented on Daily Loud’s Twitter post about the same:

Olivia Dunne also talked about the previous incident, which made her take drastic steps.

“It was our first meet of the season. I knew that my success had grown from the years prior, but I did not expect there to be that many people out there to see me and my team. I didn’t really realize until after the meet when I saw the videos of it. I was like, ‘Holy moly,’” she said.

At the moment, Olivia Dunne has not commented on the response of the masses. However, she claimed during the interview that managing all this, along with studies and college, does become stressful for her.