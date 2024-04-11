"Prince got me my first dog": Nicole Richie shares details about being gifted a pet by rock legend when she was young

In the recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that aired on April 9, 2024, Nicole Richie revealed an anecdote from her childhood involving the late rock legend, Prince.

Richie disclosed to Fallon that Prince gifted her her first pet dog, which she notably remembered because of its unique name.

"Yes. Prince got me my first dog."

She further said:

"I remember because the dog's name was God. I did not name the dog, obviously"

Richie explained during the interview.

Nicole Richie rose to fame in the early 2000s as a reality TV star on The Simple Life, alongside her then-best friend Paris Hilton. Born on September 21, 1981, in Berkeley, California, Richie was adopted by singer Lionel Richie and his then-wife, Brenda Harvey, when she was nine years old.

Nicole Richie talks about her love for pets

Nicole Richie (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Nicole Richie's appearance on The Tonight Show covered a broad range of topics beyond the unique gift from Prince. Richie shared insights into her love for animals, especially dogs, her attempts at pet ownership, and memories from her childhood.

Nicole Richie's conversation with Jimmy Fallon touched upon her recent addition to her pet family:

"My most recent is my new cat, Lavender Bumblebee. Tiger Lily Sprinkle Winx is my other cat, and she was very upset when Lavender Bumblebee came into the mix. But now they're best friends."

She recounted an amusing story from her youth involving pet rats and her friendship with Paris Hilton,

"so when I was around 10 or 11, Paris Hilton and I used to drive to - there was a pet store on La Cienega in L.A., and we would buy pet rats, and we just liked buying rats. We just, like, liked doing it."

When asked about how she feels about rats right now, she said that she ended up hating them. Nicole Richie also delved into her transition from owning rats to smuggling ferrets from Las Vegas due to California's regulations.

The dog was gifted to her by Prince when she was only four years old. Furthermore, Nicole Richie shared charming and humorous memories from attending her father, Lionel Richie's concerts, revealing her early confusion and eventual appreciation for the music scene,

"I did go to shows. Yes. But I was always backstage. And actually, the first time that I went in the audience, I remember this so clearly. One of the Pointer Sisters was there. I love the Pointer Sisters. But she had a Yorkie and I fell in love with the Yorkie."

Prince's love for animals

Prince's connection to animals was deeply felt, as evidenced by the reaction of his doves, Majesty and Divinity, following his passing in 2016. His sister, Tyka Nelson, revealed to Today in October 2016 how the doves ceased their usual cooing, casting a silence over Paisley Park that starkly contrasted its once vibrant atmosphere.

"After he passed, they weren’t talking. It didn’t feel the same… So when I first came in [to Paisley Park after Prince’s death], I was like, ‘Where’s the doves? What’s going on?’ [His staff] said, ‘They’re up there. They’re just not talking.’ I said, ‘Well you need to play some Prince music.’”

This underscores Prince's love for his pets and their profound connection to him.