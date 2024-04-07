Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval slams Ariana and calls her ‘lazy’ amidst dog incident 

Tom Sandoval slammed Ariana Madix for being lazy and not aptly caring for her cat in a deleted scene from a recent episode of season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. The scene, posted on Instagram by @byewighellodrama on April 5, showed Tom expressing his frustrations during a conversation with Tom Schwartz and Kyle Chan.

The conversation stemmed from Ariana's reaction to a dog incident. Ariana was enraged after she had to rush her dog Mya to the emergency vet because Tom locked her up in a room, which led to her chewing up wooden skewers from a takeaway package.

While discussing the incident, Schwartz commented on Ariana's rage, which made Tom say that she doesn't do a thing around their $2 million home.

Tom Sandoval slams Ariana Madix in a deleted scene from Vanderpump Rules

In the clip posted on Big Wig Hello Drama's Instagram page, Tom Sandoval is seen at a dinner with Schwartz and Kyle. Schwartz's mention of Ariana's rage ticked Sandoval off, and he started counting incidents of Ariana not caring for things in the house. He stated:

"Ariana doesn’t do a goddamn f*cking thing in that house. I don’t even know how her a** gets wiped the girl’s so f*cking goddamn lazy."

He then talked about how Ariana failed to clean the litter box. He then went into the specifications, saying he had to pull out the litter box and clean it, and while doing so he found twelve cat shits in it.

After sharing his thoughts on his ex's laziness with his friends, Tom Sandoval took a sarcastic dig at her in a confessional, saying:

"Ariana’s really busy. She has like … a lot of things in the works. I think they’re flying her to the moon the day after she meets the pope so I know it’s a lot for her to handle house hunting but I have it on record that she doesn’t want the house. So she’s literally only fighting me on it out of spite."

The caption on the Instagram post refuted Sandoval's criticism of Ariana's work ethic by highlighting her accomplishments. It points out that she is currently performing 8 shows a week on Broadway, is dancing "her a** off" during DWTS, and just got done with writing an NYT best-selling cocktail book, which she wrote in a span of mere months.

Ariana Madix accuses Tom Sandoval of attempting to kill her dog

In an interview with US Weekly conducted on November 4, Ariana Madix alleged that her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, was continuing his "reckless" behavior. The interview took place before the start of season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. The topic in question came because Ariana was seen accusing Tom of attempting to kill her dog in the trailer clip.

The details of the incident remained undisclosed until Ariana addressed the topic again on the Vanderpump Rules After Show on April 2. Giving away the details of her accusation, Ariana said that Tom locked Mya in the room, which led to the dog eating some wooden skewers from a takeout package. Upon finding Mya, Ariana had to rush her to the vet.

Ariana deemed Tom "careless" for his actions and even said:

"My ex has [been], on numerous occasions, almost more negligent than not when it comes to things like leaving doors open, doors unlocked, whatever. And he not only invaded my privacy by going into my room unauthorized and without my knowledge, but then he locked my dog in the room for three-plus hours."

She then labeled Tom an "attempted dog murderer" and even confronted him, saying her lawyer would be dealing with him.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 come out every Tuesday on Bravo at 8 pm ET.