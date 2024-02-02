"Probation for fracturing someone's spine?": DaniLeigh prison sentence over DUI hit and run sparks outrage

DaniLeigh has been recently sentenced to probation for five years by the court, which will be active from February 1, 2024, until January 31, 2029. The probation is linked to her arrest in May last year following a hit-and-run case that happened in Florida and she was charged with DUI, as per People magazine.

Although the singer was released after her arrest, the accident victim, who was on a moped, reportedly suffered injuries. The victim's identity remains unknown but they filed a civil lawsuit against the artist, and a verdict on the same is currently awaited.

The motorist was diagnosed with a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture and was sent to a nearby hospital, according to XXL.

On the other hand, netizens expressed their dissatisfaction with the sentencing through social media platforms. One of them wrote that probation was not enough for someone whose actions injured an individual's spine.

A reaction to Danielle's sentencing (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

DaniLeigh's probation sentencing receives a negative response: Hit-and-run case and arrest explained

Also known as Danielle Leigh Curiel, the Life singer was arrested in May 2023 after she reportedly hit a man with her Mercedes-Benz. People magazine states that the incident was immediately reported to the authorities by the eyewitnesses.

As mentioned earlier, DaniLeigh has been sentenced to five years of probation and further details are yet to be disclosed. However, the public has additionally criticized the sentencing after recalling the crime she allegedly committed and they took to the comments section of The Shade Room to share their reactions:

Netizens react to Danielle's sentencing (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Netizens react to Danielle's sentencing (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Apart from DUI, a few more charges were imposed on DaniLeigh like leaving an accident spot and property damage. A police report revealed at the time that she was stopped by the cops in between the road and asked to show her documents, including a driving license.

The officers searched her car and she was told to undergo sobriety tests after they discovered a bottle of tequila. Danielle reportedly failed in the tests which revealed that she was highly intoxicated at the time of driving. However, she denied the claims and added that she did not injure anyone on the road.

Danielle was taken under custody and later released on a bond of $9,500. Her vehicle was also towed, which was reportedly damaged as a result of the accident.

DaniLeigh celebrated her daughter's birthday after her arrest

Three months after her arrest, DaniLeigh was spotted celebrating the 2nd birthday of her daughter Valour in August 2023. BET states that DaBaby also participated in the occasion and Danielle posted pictures from the party through her Instagram page.

The post, which has been deleted now, featured Valour with an orange balloon in her hand. In another picture, she was posing on a water slide and wearing orange beachwear alongside a flower necklace.

She has not shared any updates regarding her upcoming projects. However, she released a single, Tasty, in April last year and she was reportedly supposed to make her acting debut in a film titled Angel.

Global Grind reported that the film would feature a lot of music and was helmed by writer and director LazRael Lison. Further details on the project are currently awaited.