Fans find BTS Jin's doppelganger in former Produce X 101’s Kim Minkyu

BTS’ superstar Jin has a tough visual competitor now as hawkeyed fans have found a striking resemblance between him and former Produce X 101 contestant, Kim Minkyu.

The doppelganger is currently seen in JTBC’s IDOL: The Coup, a drama revolving around a struggling K-pop idol group that premiered on November 8, 2021.

Produce X 101’s Kim Minkyu’s striking resemblance to BTS’ Jin has netizens shocked

IDOL: The Coup’s second episode aired on November 9 and Minkyu’s charming visuals attracted viewers’ eyes in a split second. A round nose with a long bridge, and big monolid eyes make him look extremely similar to BTS’ Jin. His fluffy hair covering his forehead makes it easier for people to mistake him for the BTS member.

Fans of the show and BTS are equally surprised, as Minkyu’s build, seen in Produce X 101 almost three years ago, was completely different. The young Minkyu in the idol survival series was slimmer, with a sharper face structure and double-eyelids. However, the teenager has now grown up to resemble the megastar worldwide known as the perfect visual.

Minkyu’s face structure, especially his jaw, is much rounder and his eyes much bigger. Take a look at some stills from IDOL: The Coup below.

Kim MInkyu in IDOL: The Coup 1 (Image via theqoo)

Kim MInkyu in IDOL: The Coup 2 (Image via theqoo) btsKim MInkyu in IDOL: The Coup 3 (Image via theqoo)

Check out how fans are reacting to the resemblance (translated from Korean).

“Hmm, it's not the face of Mingyu I used to know”

“Mingyu's face has changed a lot. Feeling a bit plump? This one looks better”

“I think it's Jin hahahahaha”

“Aww Mingyu grew up so much”

“That pic is similar haha”

“Wait, that's not Jin? When I just saw the pics, I thought it was just Jin”

“He kinda looks like a younger, rounder version of Jin”

“Mingyu It's been a while since I've seen you, but you're still handsome”

debyang @kate__gil @allkpop at first when i watch the drama i thought it was Jin😭 @allkpop at first when i watch the drama i thought it was Jin😭

However, some netizens posted other images of Minkyu, sharing that he doesn’t look similar to Jin at all. They claim that the screenshots and particularly the hair, make him resemble the BTS member, but they don't look alike in real life. They also commented that Minkyu looks more like ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, the True Beauty star, than Jin.

“I like Mingyu, but I've never thought that they look alike…”

“I thought he looked like Cha Eun-woo, but that capture looks like Jin”

“The upper part of the face resembles Cha Eun-Woo, and the lower part especially the mouth looks like Jin”

“The more I look at them, the more they look like they don't look alike”

While netizens continue debating whether Minkyu looks like Jin in real life or not, it is evident that he did resemble him in the JTBC drama.

Kim Minkyu is an actor, MC, model and singer under Jellyfish Entertainment. He appeared on Mnet’s 2019 Produce X 101 survival reality show. Unfortunately, he did not make the debut lineup, but he set out to make a career as an actor. He previously worked as the lead in Pop Out Boy! In 2020.

Edited by Danyal Arabi