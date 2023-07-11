Puma x Dua Lipa’s lookbook wins the internet: “The Puma Girl”

Puma and Dua Lipa have teamed up for a new "Forever. Classic" lookbook in 2023, as reported by Nylon. The lookbook features the singer wearing archival Puma pieces, but with a modern twist, highlighting the brand's timeless appeal.

The campaign also includes a range of footwear and apparel, including the classic Puma Suede and Cali sneakers. Overall, the "Forever. Classic" campaign is a celebration of Puma's heritage and its continued relevance in the fashion industry.

The collaboration with the female singer, a rising star in the music industry, is a strategic move for Puma to appeal to a younger demographic, and it seems to be working well, given that it has only been a few hours since Puma revealed the lookbook and the internet is now gushing over the Puma x Dua Lipa pairing.

Puma's new lookbook wins the internet (Image via @puma/Instagram)

Fans are overly excited about the Puma x Dua Lipa’s lookbook

Dua Lipa joined Puma in November 2020 as the newest face of the company's women's business. Since joining Puma, the singer has been featured in several campaigns, including the "She Moves Us" campaign in 2021 and 2022.

Now, in 2023, Puma is back with a second "Forever. Classic" campaign featuring the singer, styled by Lorenzo Posocco this time. Fans can see her wearing the new sneakers in the lookbook along with timeless pieces from PUMA's 1999 Pure Sports clothing range, including a track jacket, a windbreaker, a logo T-shirt, and a distressed leather jacket.

Puma shared early images of the lookbook via its official Instagram account and fans have flooded the comment section with their appreciative comments for the collaboration.

Fan comments (Image via Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via Instagram)

Speaking about the collaboration, Puma stated in a press release:

“An expression of Dua Lipa’s own unique and personal style, the lookbook’s close and personal setting sees the artist kicking her feet up, and showcasing her favorite PUMA pieces in an intimate environment.”

More information regarding the second "Forever. Classic" campaign will be unveiled soon by Puma.

Poll : 0 votes