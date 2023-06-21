What time will Puma RS-X "Brand Love" shoes will drop? Release date, price, and more details explored

With its futuristic vintage design, iconic combination of materials, and striking color palette, the popular Puma RS-X is back. RS-X sneakers combine retro style with modern materials and updated technology. The original RS was released in the 1980s and featured Puma’s top-of-the-line, innovative cushioning technology, which propelled a generation of athletes to offer them a silhouette that fulfills every need.

The new version of Puma RS-X sneakers is an evolved reimagining of the classic RS, with a bulky silhouette and a hefty dose of pop culture tie-ins that cleverly play on the intersection of sneaker culture with the larger population. The upcoming Puma RS-X "Brand Love" sneakers will drop on July 1, at 9 am GMT+5:30. These high-tech sneakers will be available via the official Puma store, and sneakerheads will be able to purchase them for $110.

Puma RS-X "Brand Love" sneakers will come in men's sizes

RS-X "Brand Love" shoes (Image via Puma)

The Puma RS-X "Brand Love" shoes have distinctive and one-of-a-kind color blocking. The hefty design of these shoes is complemented by a transparent rubber heel with printed Puma emblems. They have a molded sock liner with distinctive RS Puma markings, an embossed textile heel piece, RS-X branding on the tongue webbing, and a plastic puller. The RS-X "Brand Love" shoes include understated nods to the company's illustrious sporting background while echoing individualism.

The Puma RS-X "Brand Love" sneakers are covered in white and gray with pop-up hues of orange and yellow. The orange and yellow colors can be seen on the lateral side, tongue, heel, and outersole. These sneakers are a unique and original color blocking of the RS-X collection, incorporating a stripe design. It features a translucent rubber heel with printed cat logos, an embossed textile heel piece, RS-X branding on tongue webbing, a plastic puller, and a molded sock liner with specific RS Puma branding.

RS-X "Brand Love" shoes (Image via Puma)

Chunky sneakers have been a popular trend among sneakerheads for the past few years and continue to be one of the biggest fashion trends. The trend is characterized by thick, high rubber soles and maximal design, often with over-the-top detailing and an oversized look. Puma RS-X "Brand Love" sneakers have a chunky, exaggerated silhouette that reflects the trend. The bulkier design gives them a striking and eye-catching appearance.

The upper of the RS-X sneakers is typically constructed with a combination of breathable mesh and synthetic materials. This blend offers durability, flexibility, and ventilation. The sneakers feature multiple overlays and panels on the upper, creating a dynamic and layered look. These overlays may be made of synthetic leather or suede material, adding texture and visual interest. They come with a padded collar and tongue, providing cushioning and support around the ankle area for added comfort during wear.

The sneakers often showcase a distinctive lacing system. It may involve extra eyelets or loops, allowing for customizable lacing patterns and a secure fit. It features a chunky midsole with ample cushioning. This midsole is designed to provide comfort and impact absorption, making it suitable for everyday wear and activities. The Puma RS-X sneakers are made of durable rubber with a textured pattern. The pattern enhances traction and grip, ensuring stability and preventing slippage.

RS-X "Brand Love" shoes (Image via Puma)

These retro-inspired sneakers will be on the market on July 1.

