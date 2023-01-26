Puma 75th anniversary sneaker pack: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Puma, the German athleisure and footwear brand, is the third-largest sportswear manufacturer in the world. The label is known for its iconic sneaker designers, unbeatable technologies, and cool accessories. The company was founded in 1948 by Rudolf Dassler.

This year, the German label marks its 75th anniversary, and it is planning to celebrate the occasion lavishly. The initial celebrations include the release of a shoe bundle with six reimaginings of the Suede Special and GV Special sneaker launches.

The duo will be launching the 75th-anniversary sneaker pack with four Suede Special makeovers and two GV Special makeovers. All six sneakers will be released on the official e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers on January 30, 2023.

The upcoming Puma 75th anniversary sneaker pack will feature four makeovers of Suede Special and two makeovers of GV Special

The sneaker pack will feature Suede Classic and GV Special sneakers (Image via Puma and Sportskeeda)

Puma is quickly rising to the top of the list for the sneaker brand market. The German label will be releasing two of its most iconic sneakers: Suede classic, which debuted in 1968, and GV special, which debuted in 1982

The Suede Classic sneakers will come in four colorways including Black, Red, Green, and Feather Grey. The official site introduces the Suede classic sneaker as:

"With its huge impact on footwear culture, PUMA's most iconic sneaker first hit the scene in 1968 and has been worn by icons of every generation since. This version celebrates our 75th anniversary and features a full suede upper alongside some modern touches for an improved overall quality and feel to an all-time great."

The sneakers come constructed out of environmentally responsible leather material. Environmentally responsible leather manufacturing is audited and certified via the Leather Working Group protocol.

The 75th-anniversary sneaker pack (Image via Puma and Sportskeeda)

The pair's upper comes constructed out of suede material with a synthetic lining. All four pair features debossed branding on the tongues and the Cat logo on the heel. Another branding mark is added with gold foil printed "Suede" branding on the quarter panels of the sneaker. The sneaker will retail at $80.

The second sneaker on the list is the GV special, which will come in two colorways: Normal GV Special, which comes in a 'White-Archive Green-Gold' color scheme, and a Premier GV Special sneaker, which comes in a 'White- White-Light Straw' color scheme.

The official site introduces the sneaker model as:

"Straight from our 1982 archive, we’re resetting back to the heyday of tennis star Guillermo Vilas and his eponymous shoe. This rendition rocks a chunky shape and full leather upper, perfect for dominating the court…or just everyday life."

The footwear model is constructed in a low boot model, with the upper constructed out of leather material. The branding is added in Gold Foil print on the quarter panels and the Cat logo on the heel. The debossed tonal branding is added to the tongues. The look is finished off with Rubber outsoles. This pair will retail at $75

Both sneakers will be released on January 30, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes