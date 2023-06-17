Puma All-Pro NITRO "Scoot Henderson" PE sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

After the drop announcement for Puma Scoot 1, sneakerheads now have the official release information for Puma All-Pro NITRO "Scoot Henderson" PE sneakers.

Scoot Henderson, who received a seven-figure endorsement agreement with Puma, the highest shoe contract ever for a non-NBA or draft year athlete, is joining the G League Ignite instead of pursuing a college education. The promising young player, who is anticipated to go second overall in the 2023 draft, will probably serve as one of Puma's most prominent ambassadors for the foreseeable future.

Following their collaboration, the Puma All-Pro NITRO "Scoot Henderson" PE sneakers will debut in the sneaker market on June 22. The retail price for the Puma sneakers will be $140, and sneakerheads will be able to purchase the new kicks via Puma's official online stores and other sneaker retailers like Foot Locker.

Puma All-Pro NITRO "Scoot Henderson" PE sneakers will come in men's sizes

Puma All-Pro NITRO "Scoot Henderson" PE (Image via Puma)

While Victor Wembanyama has been selected as the first player in the 2023 NBA Draft due to his incredible build and mind-blowing skill set, Scoot Henderson has been confirmed to follow as the second in line. Last April, PUMA Basketball's most recent ambassador graced the cover of SLAM Magazine, and this summer, he will introduce the company's newest on-court gear.

The PUMA All-Pro NITRO has all the same features that have for long drawn in sneaker lovers to the brand's on-court pursuits. A sleek low-top has the signature Nitrogen-packed cushioning from the banner, which uses a dual-layered designed underfoot for optimized stability and quick energy return. Meanwhile, the designed upper's targeted zones are locked down above by a corded lacing system, which also includes thin, brilliant blue side stripe emblems and ventilation pockets.

The Player Exclusive is infused with vibes straight from a 24-hour restaurant, thanks to a checkerboard treatment on the tongue, collar lining, and heel, which pays homage to the early morning and late nights exercises Scoot has grown accustomed to over the years.

His local diner's neon sign is reflected in the brilliant red color blocking that covers the whole upper, whereas dark brown tones cover the tongue and lining. The model further wins over the Marietta, Georgia, resident by featuring #00 on the tongue tab and bringing an ultimate closure to the pair at the heel with his O.D.D (Overly Determined to Dominate) slogan.

The PUMA All-Pro NITRO is a basketball shoe that features high-performance PUMA basketball technology to give players explosive energy on the court. The Nitro foam midsole feels natural, dynamic, and offers a flexible, lively (but a controlled) experience. The Nitro foam is used in both the inner and outer layers of the shoe's midsole to provide cushioning and responsiveness for every step.

In addition to these key features, the PUMA All-Pro NITRO also uses a top-loaded Pebax puck at the heel. The Puma Fusion Nitro is a responsive tech shoe that provides solid traction. This Puma sneaker model is a lightweight shoe which is perfect for 5k racer, which means it is apt for faster runners.

This enticing new model from the sportswear brand, the Puma All-Pro NITRO "Scoot Henderson" PE sneakers will be available soon in the next week of June. Keep an eye on Puma's official website to grab the first pair!

