PUMA Palermo OG "Navy/White/Team Gold" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

The PUMA Palermo OG is a classic sneaker silhouette that has been around since the 1980s. The sneaker was initially designed for soccer stadiums and was a favorite amongst the terrace crowd.

The shoe's distinct design and silhouette made it a recognizable staple amongst passionate soccer fans. The Palermo OG's resurgence in recent years has invoked a sense of nostalgia among soccer enthusiasts, as it continues to resonate deeply with the football culture.

Earlier this year, PUMA's ambassador Dua Lipa teased the return news of the PUMA Palermo OG sneakers. On July 7th, Palermo OG sneakers officially launched in the market with a price tag of $100. The Palermo OG's return to PUMA after a decade-long absence has been significant. But now sneakerheads will be able to buy the shoe from the official PUMA store.

PUMA Palermo OG sneakers are available for both men and women

PUMA Palermo OG (Image via PMA)

The PUMA Palermo OG will now finally make a comeback after being implied by PUMA partner and ambassador Dua Lipa earlier this year. This legendary low-top first appeared in football stadiums in the 1980s, when it quickly became popular with spectators in the stadium.

The original blue-and-white color scheme of the shoe is featured on PUMA's 2023 bring-back, along with a retro T-toe construction, a vintage gum sole, and the sneaker's trademark tag with gold PUMA lettering. Last but not least, the heel of the shoe features the PUMA cat logo.

The PUMA Palermo was first made as a part of a unique line of sneakers by PUMA that honored many of Europe's most renowned capital cities, including London, Oslo, and others. The distinctive DNA of the Palermo, which is a part of PUMA's legendary past, continues to inspire strong feelings of football nostalgia.

PUMA stated the story of the pair as,

"Straight from the PUMA archives, it's the Palermo. This silhouette made its debut in 1980s soccer stadiums, where it was a staple amongst the terrace crowd. Today this icon of soccer culture makes its return in its original blue-and-white colorway, complete with its signature tab at the upper, a T-toe construction, and a classic terrace gum sole."

The PUMA Palermo OG boasts distinctive design elements that set it apart from other sneakers. Its sleek silhouette, bold color combinations, and prominent PUMA branding on the sides and tongue contribute to its eye-catching appeal. The sneaker's attention to detail, such as contrasting overlays, textured materials, and the signature Formstrip logo, enhances its visual impact and adds an extra layer of style.

PUMA has engineered the Palermo OG with comfort and versatility in mind. The sneaker features a comfortable cushioned midsole along with a padded collar. They offer a comfortable fit for sneakerheads.

It's low-top profile and lightweight construction make it suitable for various activities, ranging from casual outings to light workouts. The PUMA Palermo OG's ability to seamlessly transition between different occasions makes it a versatile choice for fashion-conscious individuals.

Not only the OG version of the shoe will be offered to the fans but two more colorways will make their way in the market in the month of August 2023.

PUMA will also launch the "Green Illusion" and "Icy Blue/Orange" colorways of the Palermo sneakers. They pay homage to Palermo's famous fruit merchants, commonly known as "fruttivendolo." The official release has not been disclosed by the brand for these two pairs, but they will certainly come soon!

