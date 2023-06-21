What time will Puma Suede “Icons of Unity” shoes will drop? Release date, price, and more details explored

On July 1, Puma will introduce the Puma Suede “Icons of Unity” sneakers, which are a tribute to the former track and field athlete, Tommie Smith. Puma and the iconic athlete have had a long-standing relationship. Smith made history in 1968 at the Olympics while wearing Puma shoes. He raised a gloved fist in opposition to racism, apartheid, and discrimination against African-Americans and other minorities in the USA. This action has come to represent activism and resistance.

Smith's relationship with Puma has continued over the years, with the company releasing an ultra-limited edition of the Puma Suede in honor of Smith's legacy and impact. The Puma Suede “Icons of Unity” sneakers will drop on July 1 at 9 am GMT+5:30. These sneakers will be available via the official Puma website for $75.

Puma Suede “Icons of Unity” sneakers will come in men's sizes

“Icons of Unity” shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tommie Smith stood on the platform at the Mexico City World Games in 1968, raised his fist, and transformed a chapter of history. As of right now, the Icons of Unity idea stands for the causes that Puma will support: justice, dignity, equality, and peace. This uplifting and strong streetwear collection has bold designs that stand in for these four pillars. In this version, the upper is made of suede and has a leather formstrip and a unique woven tongue label.

According to Puma Catch-Up, even though there was no official partnership between Tommie Smith and Puma, their relationship began when he saw a pair of Puma shoes that he liked. According to an interview with Smith, there was no contract signing or formal agreement; he simply decided to wear the shoes. Since then, Smith has continued to wear Puma shoes, and the sneaker brand has also supported the sportsman in many ways.

The new Puma Suede “Icons of Unity” sneakers are classic low-top sneakers covered with a colorful spin. Even though the classic silhouette gets a colorful makeup, the rest of the features remain iconic. The pairs have a traditional lace-up system. The upper part of the shoe is made from premium suede, which gives the sneakers a go-to luxury look. The outsole and the midsole are made from rubber that offer durable shock-absorption. In addition to all that, the sockliner is made from EcoOrtholite, which provides a breathable and natural fit.

The Puma Suede sneakers have remained popular since their introduction in the 1960s due to their comfortable fit and premium quality. One of the most recognizable features of the Puma Suede sneakers is the iconic Puma Formstrip. The Formstrip is usually made of leather or synthetic material and runs along the sides of the shoes, adding a classic touch to the overall design.

The Puma Suede sneakers often come with a padded collar and tongue for added comfort and support around the ankle. They feature a cushioned insole for comfort during long periods of wear. And finally, Puma branding is prominently displayed on the sneakers. It can be found on the tongue, heel, and sometimes on the side Formstrip as well.

Icons of Unity sneakers will be released on July 1. Sneakerheads will be able to buy the pairs for $75 via Puma online.

