Scoot Henderson's Puma shoes inspired by his hometown Marietta launches in New York ahead of NBA Draft 2023

Scoot Henderson’s Puma shoes have launched on Puma.com and in New York City ahead of Thursday night's NBA draft. The shoe design, which is inspired by his Georgia roots, is expected to quickly become one of Puma's best-selling models.

Given the hype Henderson has build around himself during his time with the G League Ignite, Scoot Henderson’s Puma shoes are expected to be immensely popular. The first colorway, which is based on his player edition colorway, also pays tribute to his "overly determined to dominate" mantra.

Puma's website goes into further detail about the colorway and the design process on their website:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Scoot’s first PUMA Hoops PE drop is inspired by his determination on-court and a nod to growing up in Marietta. This colorway is an ode to long nights spent working hard, the neon vibes of a 24-hour diner and Scoot’s personal mantra, O.D.D: Overly Determined to Dominate."

With all the hype surrounding the draft, it's just a matter of where Henderson gets selected and which team he kicks his career off with.

Scoot Henderson’s Puma shoes release kick off young star's NBA career

2023 NBA Draft Combine

With Scoot Henderson being one of the top prospects in this year's NBA draft, his Puma shoes release on Thursday seems to be the beginning of a long career in the NBA. Heading into Thursday, it appeared as though Henderson was going to wind up being selected third by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Now, though, it seems the Charlotte Hornets could move up and use their No. 2 pick on the G League Ignite guard. Despite the fact that 7' 5 superstar Victor Wembanyama is expected to go first, Henderson reckons he should still be the first pick of the draft.

You may also like: LeBron James shows off grill at Louis Vuitton fashion show

While many would dismiss the comments as boastful or foolish confidence, Henderson simply knows that the work he has put in sets him apart. During an interview with The Athletic he pointed out that every athlete should have supreme confidence in themselves.

“I think I have the ability to go No. 1. I believe in myself as any competitor should.”

Considering the player's bright future, Scoot Henderson's Puma shoes could make their debut at the NBA Summer League.

There, fans will also have the chance to see Victor Wembanyama compete for the first time in an NBA jersey, despite reports that he wouldn't play summer ball.

You may also like: Looking at Luka Doncic's signature Jordan's

Poll : 0 votes