Watch: LeBron James dappered at Louis Vuitton fashion show flashing his grill in Paris 

LeBron James shocked everyone by wearing an iced out grill at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. The footage comes just days after James was seen hanging out with Draymond Green in France this past weekend.

The news fueled speculations that Green could join James on the LA Lakers given that he recently opted out of the final year of his contract with the Golden State Warriors.

In the footage of James at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, Green wasn't to be seen. However James' grill was enough to get everyone talking. Considering the fact that the all-time great isn't usually one to rock an accessory of that nature, it's no wonder fans were taken aback.

Check out a photo and a video of James from Instagram.

LeBron James and Draymond Green in France

From the sounds of things, despite the fact that there have been rumors of LeBron James and Draymond Green joining up, the move is unlikely. Even if Green was seen vacationing with James less than two days after opting out, both he and the Golden State Warriors reportedly want to finalize a deal.

As a result, many are beginning to believe that James and Green, who both share an agent in James' longtime friend Rich Paul, were merely hanging out.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, who spoke on SportsCenter this week, Green remains committed to the Warriors despite opting-out:

“I think there’s certainly a desire on both sides to stay together. They want each other. I think, Draymond Green, the idea of continuing with Steph Curry and with Klay Thompson and certainly Steve Kerr, I think it means the world to him.”

LeBron James' time in France

Of course, this wasn't the first time James was seen in France this offseason. Just recently, he joined a long list of high profile figures who kicked of 24 Heures du Mans, a famous 24 hour race in France.

Since then, it seems as though James has stayed close by, enjoying his time in Paris as the LA Lakers look to bolster their roster for next season. While the team hasn't found itself in the headlines regarding any trade talks, the expectation is the franchise remains active in free agency.

Golden State Warriors v LA Lakers - Game 4

On top of navigating D'Angelo Russell's contract situation, the team will also look to retain Austin Reaves, who had a breakout season last year.

While the expectation is that Reaves receives quite a few high-profile offers in free agency, the Lakers seem eager to re-sign him.

As James enjoys his time in France, he's likely to be keeping a close eye on things back in LA.

