"Tell others to skinny up" - Victor Wembanyama brushes off NBA world mocking his slender physique 

NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama addressed the concerns regarding his physique in an interview with Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America."

"Why (bulk up)?" Wembanyama said. "You should tell others to skinny up."

From his answer alone, Victor Wembanyama isn't all that worried regarding the NBA world's thoughts on his slender physique. Becuase the competitive league has a number of physical players, it's usually expected of rookies to strengthen their build.

However, there are also fans who have compared Wembanyama's build to a much taller version of Kevin Durant. Durant is recognized as one of the league's most lethal scorers due to his versatile scoring nature, coupled with his incredible height.

Victor Wembanyama is listed at 7-foot-4 by the NBA and 7-5 by ESPN, while Durant was listed at 6-8 as a rookie. Durant, known as the "Slim Reaper," came into the league with quality handles for a tall wing and a deadly jump shot, which made him a tough defensive assignment.

Wembanyama garnered a lot of attention from the media due to his skillset at just a young age. The upside is already there, and now he has a chance to further hone his skills at the professional level.

During the 2022-23 season with the Metropolitans 92, Wembanyama averaged 21.6 points per game (47.0% shooting, including 27.5% from 3-point range) and 10.4 rebounds.

He can hit perimeter shots and has the handles to get to any spot he wants on the court. Because of his size, he is able to shoot over any defender's outstretched arms. Wembanyama is also quick on his feet when it comes to pressuring the ball at the defensive end.

Kevin Durant praises Victor Wembanyama

After LeBron James gave his flowers to Victor Wembanyama, Kevin Durant praised the 2023 NBA draft prospect.

"That type of talent and skill just puts a smile on your face if you play basketball," Durant said. "The evolution of the game has taken us this far. We got a 7-5udude that's able to do everything on the court. It's inspiring to a lot of people. The league's really in trouble when he comes in. I want to see how it plays out."

Durant also said he became a fan of Wembanyama after the tall man said that he was going to take an aspect from everyone's game. It was a statement that showed Wembanyama being a student of the game and his willingness to improve his craft.

