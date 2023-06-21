"LeBron owns your idol" - Brandon Miller picking Paul George as his GOAT over King James sparks debate among fans

Brandon Miller, who is expected to go second in the NBA draft to the Charlotte Hornets, recently found himself in hot water with NBA fans. Miller, who was speaking to media members ahead of the June 22 draft, was asked whether he thought the MJ vs LeBron debate was overplayed.

While the question usually sparks a fiery debate among Michael Jordan and LeBron James fans, Miller gave a surprising answer. At the same time, he threw a much more surprising name into the hat: Paul George. As he revealed, he grew up watching Paul George play and idolizing the two-way forward. He said:

"I actually don't think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball, my GOAT of basketball is Paul George and I always grew up watching him so it was never just LeBron."

Naturally, the comments left the NBA community both shocked and confused as the hilarious reactions began to pour in.

Brandon Miller opens up on meeting Michael Jordan for the first time

Ahead of the draft, Brandon Miller had the chance to meet Michael Jordan for the first time while going through the pre-draft process with the Charlotte Hornets. As Miller explained, he was incredibly excited to meet the NBA legend for the first time, after never having even seen him in person before.

Although Jordan recently sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, it's been reported that he will still be involved in the draft selection decision-making process. As a result, he met with Miller to feel out the potential No. 2 overall pick.

2023 NBA Draft Combine

The big decision for the Hornets, is whether to draft Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson with their second pick. According to reports, with the draft right around the corner, both men participated in second workouts with the team.

As of June 21, the betting odds for the pick have heavily shifted in Miller's favor, with the former Alabama star set as a -500 favorite to go second overall.

With draft night right around the corner, Miller will be in the league and competing against his GOAT, Paul George, before he knows it.

