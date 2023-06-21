Fact Check: Did NBA give $100000 as 'hush money' to Conor McGregor's rape accuser? 

Conor McGregor's accuser now claims that the NBA offered her $100,000 as hush money to keep the alleged situation quiet before it went public. According to the woman's attorney, before the situation made headlines, the NBA and the Miami Heat wanted to keep the situation under wraps.

Of course, NBA Chief Communications Officer refuted those claims to Daily Mail, calling them quote-unquote, "categorically false." The woman alleges that Miami Heat security separated her from her friend before shoving her into a bathroom with McGregor, as seen in several videos.

In one, she and McGregor are talking before she appears to follow him into a bathroom, seemingly disproving her accusations, as McGregor's team stated. The second video showed the two later in the evening at what appears to be a club.

The woman's attorney spoke about the woman filing a report with the police, stating:

"First, she went to the police precinct where she lives and there they told her to go to another precinct where this happened. So, that's one rejection of a sexual assault victim. 'Then, at the rightful precinct, she walked in shortly after 4.30pm and, half an hour later, she was walked out of the police station.

"He (officer) walked her out of the building in no time. The detective told her to hire an attorney before she files a police complaint. He told her: 'If you file today, this will go viral.' Of course, that convinced her to wait, and that's not good for the investigation."

What has Conor McGregor's team said about the allegations?

When the accusations were made against Conor McGregor, his reps quickly released a statement denying all the claims. In addition, McGregor's reps also stated that the former 'champ champ' would not be intimidated by such claims.

From the beginning, the alleged victim has been uninterested in taking the situation to court. A statement released by her attorney revealed her intentions to receive settlement money from McGregor, the NBA, and the Miami Heat.

While a police investigation is ongoing despite the woman having no interest in pressing charges, many have already jumped to conclusions based on the videos. Others, like McGregor's rumored opponent for his return fight, Michael Chandler, remain skeptical of the accusations.

As Chandler stated on Twitter, the allegations that the Miami Heat and the NBA security coordinated the assault seem rather far-fetched.

Stay tuned for updates on the situation as they become available.

