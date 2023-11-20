American singer-songwriter Kesha made a significant action during her Only Love Tour stop in Los Angeles on November 18. In response to recent allegations against music mogul Diddy by Cassie, Kesha took a noteworthy step by altering the lyrics of her song.

The change involved removing Diddy's name from the song, providing a subtle but impactful expression of her stance on the matter.

Earlier this week, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of alleged r*pe and physical abuse during their past relationship. Despite the legal matter being settled between Cassie and Diddy Friday, Kesha chose to take a stand during her performance at the Hollywood Palladium.

As concertgoers captured the event, the singer changed the lyrics of "Tik Tok," a song that has become synonymous with her career. Instead of the original phrase, "Wake up in the mornin' feelin' like P Diddy," she sang, "Wake up in the mornin' feelin' just like me."

The audience observed this tiny but significant alteration, prompting quick reactions from fans online.

Kesha, who herself has been an advocate for survivors of assault, did not provide explicit commentary on the alteration during the concert. However, her actions spoke volumes, and fans applauded her for taking a stand against alleged misconduct within the industry.

A fan reacted to the situation by saying:

As the news of Cassie's lawsuit continues to reverberate through the entertainment world, the singer's decision to modify her song adds another layer to the ongoing conversation about accountability and support for survivors.

Kesha fans praised her for removing Diddy's part from the song Tiktok

The social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), praised the singer's decision to distance herself from Diddy amid the ongoing controversy.

One fan replied by saying that it was such a minor move by her, yet it had such an impact. One admirer responded by stating that Diddy is alien to her. Another fan stated that Diddy's moniker now has a completely different connotation.

It remains to be seen how other artists will respond to the growing scrutiny of powerful figures within the industry and whether this moment marks a turning point in addressing such allegations head-on.

Kesha is on her ongoing Only Love Tour in support of her fifth album, Gag Order

Kesha is currently embarking on her Only Love Tour in promotion of her fifth studio album, Gag Order. Commencing on October 15, 2023, in Dallas, Texas, the tour is scheduled to conclude on November 26, 2023, encompassing 26 performances across North America.

Initially named the Gag Order Tour, the tour underwent a name change to Only Love Tour on September 14, 2023. Notably, Jake Wesley Rogers is the featured supporting act for the tour.

The singer characterized the experience as a blend of joy, celebration, and moments marked by intense, unfiltered vulnerability. Additionally, the tour will also include renditions of songs from her fourth album, High Road.