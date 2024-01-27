"QUEEN LALISA is the main event": Fans react as the video of the French First Lady placing BLACKPINK's Lisa in the center goes viral on Weibo 

BLACKPINK member Lisa is all over social media for her astonishing performance at the 2024 Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes. A video from the concert is swirling over the internet, where the French First Lady Brigitte Macron is seen bringing Lisa to the center of the stage. The video went viral on the Chinese app Weibo and has garnered over 2 million views.

Previously, Lisa's account on Weibo was allegedly deleted or suspended as fans could not access it. It was speculated that she was banned from the app, and the alleged reason could be her Crazy Horse performance in Paris. Many fans were surprised after the incident, while others argued that it would only harm the app and not the idol.

International fans believe that the center stage is important for Chinese netizens, and so the video has been one of the most talked-about topics on Weibo. As the rapper was seen standing in the corner of the stage, First Lady Brigitte Macron herself went to the idol to bring her to the center for a group pictorial with other artists and the president of the Paris-Hospitals of France Foundation.

This has erupted into a massive wave of reactions from fans as the idol's video has accumulated millions of views. As the international fans found out about the clip, they shared their thoughts on it while praising the idol for her popularity.

“Lisa center. It is what it is”: Fans react as the clip of the French first lady placing the BLACKPINK member in the center trends on Weibo

On January 26, ET (January 27, KST), the BLACKPINK member performed for one of the esteemed charity events, Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes (also known as the Yellow Piece Gala Concert).

For a final photograph, it is visible that the Shut Down singer was standing in the corner. However, the French first lady looked for her and brought her to the center of the stage.

The video is now one of the most talked-about topics on the Chinese social media app Weibo. As per fans, she is also the only artist who attended the event to make it to the trend list of the app.

Following this, fans on the X have been criticizing people who spread hate on the BORN PINK singer after she was allegedly banned from the app. They also praised her for her enormous impact on the Chinese audience.

More about Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes

Lalisa Manoban, known for her rapping skills, took the stage by storm with her performance. She was joined by American musician DJ Snake for their collaboration song, SG. The rapper not only received an impressive response from the crowd as she sang her popular solo hits MONEY and LALISA but also garnered love from fans online.

Also, the event gave some wholesome moments for fans to enjoy, as Stray Kids’ Bang Chan was spotted conversing with the BLACKPINK member backstage. Furthermore, she was also seen vibing to the K-pop boy group's performance, leaving fans in excitement.

