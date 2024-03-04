  • home icon
  • POP Culture News
  • "Queens": Fans rejoice as BLACKPINK becomes the first girl group to have all songs from original discography to surpass 100M Spotify streams

"Queens": Fans rejoice as BLACKPINK becomes the first girl group to have all songs from original discography to surpass 100M Spotify streams

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Mar 04, 2024 18:08 GMT
BLACKPINK becomes the first female group to have all songs from original discography to surpass 100M Spotify streams (Image via Instagram/@sooyaaa__)
BLACKPINK becomes the first female group to have all songs from original discography to surpass 100M Spotify streams (Image via Instagram/@sooyaaa__)

In a historic feat, all 32 original tracks from the K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK's discography, excluding remixes and alternative versions, have surged past an astounding 100 million streams each on Spotify.

This achievement solidifies BLACKPINK's position as the first and only female group in history to accomplish such a remarkable feat. The most recent addition to this illustrious list is THE GIRLS, the OST from BLACKPINK THE GAME, which crossed the 100 million streams milestone on March 4, 2024.

Fans laud BLACKPINK for surpassing 100M Spotify streams on all 32 songs of their discography

The overwhelming support from fans worldwide continues to propel BLACKPINK's music to new heights, exemplifying their global impact and dedicated fanbase, affectionately known as BLINKs.

Here is a list of all the songs with their Spotify streams:

  1. How You Like That- 991,800,383
  2. Kill This Love- 792,525,092
  3. DDU-DU DDU-DU- 679,267,693
  4. Pink Venom- 677,337,411
  5. Kiss and Make Up- 619,214,960
  6. Shut Down- 612,335,212
  7. As If It's Your Last- 566,155,188
  8. Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)- 559,266,714
  9. Lovesick Girls- 534,652,220
  10. BOOMBAYAH- 514,224,111
  11. Pretty Savage- 412,860,765
  12. PLAYING WITH FIRE- 411,064,277
  13. WHISTLE- 368,629,084
  14. Sour Candy- 353,357,562
  15. Typa Girl- 327,385,208
  16. Forever Young- 322,897,217
  17. Don't Know What To Do- 284,119,523
  18. Tally- 249,305,385
  19. Love To Hate Me- 229,806,711
  20. STAY- 219,341,014
  21. Crazy Over You- 216,662,461
  22. Hard to Love- 193,972,040
  23. Bet You Wanna (feat. Cardi B)- 187,654,734
  24. You Never Know- 166,101,847
  25. Really- 159,573,237
  26. Kick It- 152,578,086
  27. See U Later- 139,021,154
  28. The Happiest Girl- 119,852,689
  29. Hope Not- 115,922,196
  30. Yeah Yeah Yeah- 109,587,454
  31. Ready For Love- 107,867,093
  32. THE GIRLS - BLACKPINK THE GAME OST- latest to surpass 100M

Fans took to social media to express their pride:

Meanwhile, the quartet concluded their highly successful BORN PINK World Tour in September 2023, solidifying their global dominance.

Notably, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa have embarked on solo endeavors by launching their agencies. BLACKPINK's groundbreaking journey extends beyond Spotify milestones.

As of September 27, 2023, they became the first Korean act to achieve the highest number of videos surpassing 1.5 billion views each on music streaming services worldwide. A highlight includes the dance performance video for How You Like That, standing as the first and only K-pop group dance performance video to surpass 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

Recent reports from News1 suggest that the group might be taking a temporary hiatus as a group. The members, prioritizing their solo ventures, terminated their solo contracts in December 2023, leading to the creation of their solo companies. Rosé is reportedly gearing up to launch their one-man agency soon.

While this news might leave BLINKs with mixed emotions, the group's legacy remains intact.

Quick Links

Edited by Meghna M
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?