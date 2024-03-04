In a historic feat, all 32 original tracks from the K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK's discography, excluding remixes and alternative versions, have surged past an astounding 100 million streams each on Spotify.

This achievement solidifies BLACKPINK's position as the first and only female group in history to accomplish such a remarkable feat. The most recent addition to this illustrious list is THE GIRLS, the OST from BLACKPINK THE GAME, which crossed the 100 million streams milestone on March 4, 2024.

Fans laud BLACKPINK for surpassing 100M Spotify streams on all 32 songs of their discography

The overwhelming support from fans worldwide continues to propel BLACKPINK's music to new heights, exemplifying their global impact and dedicated fanbase, affectionately known as BLINKs.

Here is a list of all the songs with their Spotify streams:

How You Like That- 991,800,383 Kill This Love- 792,525,092 DDU-DU DDU-DU- 679,267,693 Pink Venom- 677,337,411 Kiss and Make Up- 619,214,960 Shut Down- 612,335,212 As If It's Your Last- 566,155,188 Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)- 559,266,714 Lovesick Girls- 534,652,220 BOOMBAYAH- 514,224,111 Pretty Savage- 412,860,765 PLAYING WITH FIRE- 411,064,277 WHISTLE- 368,629,084 Sour Candy- 353,357,562 Typa Girl- 327,385,208 Forever Young- 322,897,217 Don't Know What To Do- 284,119,523 Tally- 249,305,385 Love To Hate Me- 229,806,711 STAY- 219,341,014 Crazy Over You- 216,662,461 Hard to Love- 193,972,040 Bet You Wanna (feat. Cardi B)- 187,654,734 You Never Know- 166,101,847 Really- 159,573,237 Kick It- 152,578,086 See U Later- 139,021,154 The Happiest Girl- 119,852,689 Hope Not- 115,922,196 Yeah Yeah Yeah- 109,587,454 Ready For Love- 107,867,093 THE GIRLS - BLACKPINK THE GAME OST- latest to surpass 100M

Fans took to social media to express their pride:

Meanwhile, the quartet concluded their highly successful BORN PINK World Tour in September 2023, solidifying their global dominance.

Notably, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa have embarked on solo endeavors by launching their agencies. BLACKPINK's groundbreaking journey extends beyond Spotify milestones.

As of September 27, 2023, they became the first Korean act to achieve the highest number of videos surpassing 1.5 billion views each on music streaming services worldwide. A highlight includes the dance performance video for How You Like That, standing as the first and only K-pop group dance performance video to surpass 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

Recent reports from News1 suggest that the group might be taking a temporary hiatus as a group. The members, prioritizing their solo ventures, terminated their solo contracts in December 2023, leading to the creation of their solo companies. Rosé is reportedly gearing up to launch their one-man agency soon.

While this news might leave BLINKs with mixed emotions, the group's legacy remains intact.