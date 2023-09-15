Quinta Brunson and Abbott Elementary cast members launch strike fund amidst containing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes

After months of the WGA and the SAG-AFTRA strikes, Abbott Elementary has come up with a creative solution to keep the crew afloat during the time of work stoppage. Variety exclusively reported that the ABC sitcom's cast and crew, led by Quinta Brunson, have set up a strike fund to help out the crew when there is no work in Hollywood.

The initiative was taken by Abbott Elementary's lead and creator Quinta Brunson. She is joined by the show's producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, along with producer Scott Sites. This fund was reportedly created to supplement the Entertainment Community Fund, which has been working to provide financial assistance for industry workers.

The strikes have been going on for five months for the writers and almost two months for the actors.

How does the strike fund for the Abbott Elementary crew work?

Since the strike began, there have been plenty of crew members out of work because of the halting of production. This has affected almost everyone involved in big studio productions like Disney, Netflix, and Amazon, as well as ABC, CBS, and other prominent networks.

With a deal still a long time away, the Entertainment Community Fund (ECF) has been working to help out the crew members in need. This new fund, created by the Abbott Elementary cast members and producers adds to the former and helps out the workers.

Brunson and the producers have individually donated to the ECF. However, when they realized that they needed more for the 152-person crew, they pooled additional resources to keep as a safeguard.

The show's multi-year deal with Warner Bros. was suspended in May when the WGA strike began. It also canceled other producer deals, leading to a complete production halt for the show and its crew.

Quinta Brunson and the other cast members of Abbott Elementary have actively been engaged in the protest, with the cast and crew regularly seen at the rallies. Moreover, two of the prominent cast members, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter also serve on SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee.

The show became an instant hit upon its premiere in 2021, with many comparing the show's stylistic approach and offbeat comedy to the Steve Carell-starrer The Office. The first season of the show received widespread acclaim and was soon renewed for a longer second season, which was also met with largely positive reviews.

The show stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, and Janelle James as Ava Coleman. It also has Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Abbott Elementary is available for streaming on Hulu.