"Racist leaders supporting racist constituents": Viral Shasta County Board of Supervisors racist video leaves netizens upset

Social media users were disappointed when a video from the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting surfaced. In the video, the speaker could be seen passing racial slurs. The meeting was held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and gained traction as soon as netizens noticed Alex Bielecki using the “N-word.” Furthermore, in the video, it was seen how several people objected to his comments, which resulted in an ugly verbal spat.

🥀_Imposter_🥀 @Imposter_Edits This happened Tuesday in California at the Shasta County Board of Supervisors. Its pretty telling that the board decided to remove the person objecting to the hate speech and not the racist himself. This happened Tuesday in California at the Shasta County Board of Supervisors. Its pretty telling that the board decided to remove the person objecting to the hate speech and not the racist himself. https://t.co/LGbnsPiHqd

However, instead of Alex Bielecki, the Board Chair, Patrick Henry Jones, asked Pinkney, the man who could be seen in the front row protesting the use of racial slurs, to let Bielecki speak uninterrupted. According to Action News Now, the member was talking about plans to build tiny homes.

As soon as the videos reached social media, several netizens slammed Alex Bielecki, the person who was seen passing racial slurs, and the board member who did not act against the racist comments.

Social media users lash out at the board member using racist comments (Image via Twitter)

Jones, the Shasta County Board Chair, later clarified to Action News Now and claimed that members were asked to refrain from using such language. However, they can’t be forced not to use these words. As per Jones, Pinkney was escorted out as he was making criminal threats against the speaker, which is a violation of the board policy.

Social media users react to the Shasta County meeting viral video where the speaker is seen passing racial slurs

In a recent incident that became controversial, a video from a recent Shasta County meeting went viral, showing a speaker passing racially offensive remarks. The video, which has been available on several social media platforms, captured a tense moment in the meeting when the speaker took the floor to express their views.

However, the derogatory language aimed at specific racial and ethnic groups sparked outrage among online communities. Under Twitter user @ImposterEdits's post, who uploaded the video on the social media platform, many users criticized the move and spoke against it.

In addition, United Way of Northern California, the organization responsible for the upliftment of society, released a statement about the Shasta County meeting fiasco and condemned the way the board handled the situation. The statement read:

“United Way of Northern California is deeply concerned about this incident and the way it was handled by the Board. UWNC stands firmly against racism and bigotry in all forms.”

United Way of Northern California released a statement after the Shasta County fiasco. (Image via United Way of Northern California)

However, neither Shasta County nor Alex Bielecki have currently addressed the issue.

