Rapper 50 Cent announces practicing abstinence in 2024

On January 9, 2024, Rapper 50 Cent shared an Instagram post announcing that he is practicing abstinence in 2024 to accomplish his goals. In the Instagram post, the American rapper is elegantly dressed in a suit and holding a cigar in his hand.

The caption to the picture stated that his "new idea is so big" that he cannot afford to be distracted. As a result, he is practicing abstinence. In addition, 50 Cent shared that he has been meditating to help him concentrate on his objectives.

"My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level," the caption read.

"We're rooting for you": Fans rally behind 50 Cent as he announces abstinence

The fan reactions to 50 Cent practicing abstinence are a mix of admiration, support, and personal inspiration. In reaction to 50 Cent's Instagram post, a fan highlighted his strong work ethic and determination to achieve his goals.

Another fan sees the American rapper's abstinence as a game-changer and a sign of spiritual strength, noting that it shows physical desires do not control him.

Overall, the reactions show a blend of respect for his discipline, alignment with his choices, and admiration for his persona. The announcement's impact is such that fans are motivated by his decision to follow the same. Below are some comments supporting Cent's abstinence choice:

More information about 50 Cent

In addition to his personal commitment, Cent is involved in various projects through his G-Unit Film & Television production company. This includes producing a multipart documentary series following Rex Heuermann's trial. Heuermann was charged in connection with the Gilgo Beach serial killings. The documentary will focus on Rex Heuermann's wife, Asa Ellerup, and her experiences.

Cent rose to fame in the late 1990s and was discovered by Eminem in the early 2000s. He has had a successful music career; his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin, was certified platinum nine times in the US. Therefore, fans believe his decision to practice abstinence is part of his broader effort to bench his legacy with new goals and projects.