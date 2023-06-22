On June 21, Reborn Rich's Kim Young-jae appeared on the famous Korean talk show Radio Star, where he talked about several things, including Song Joong-ki and his wife, Katy Louise Saunders. While talking about the increased attention he garnered after the release of Reborn Rich, he revealed a few memories he had with the cast of the K-drama.

One such memory involves the cast and the production team going out to dinner, with Katy Louise Saunders going along with her husband, Song Joong-ki. However, Young-jae stated that because of the way she interacted with everyone and that she was so quiet and calm, it made him think that she was a staff member of Reborn Rich.

Reborn Rich's Kim Young-jae talks about mistaking Song Joong-ki's wife for a staff member, his increased popularity after the K-drama's release, and more

Those who've watched the award-winning K-drama Rebron Rich would be able to recognize Kim Young-jae as the actor who played the role of Song Joong-ki's father. While the actor has starred in many shows previously, like Don't Hesitate, Suddenly Last Summer, etc., many, including himself, described Reborn Rich as his big break.

He explained how his recognition as a K-drama actor increased drastically after his feature in the 2022 series, and more people started to notice him in public.

People don't know my name but they know me as 'Song Joong-ki's dad'. After filming 'Reborn Rich,' my family went on vacation and the owner of our lodge recognized me and treated us well," he stated.

He then moved on to reveal a few behind-the-scenes stories about Reborn Rich. Kim Young-jae stated that Katy Louise Saunders, Joong-ki's wife, visited the set often and also joined their dinners after the shooting schedules.

The production team and cast members had dinner after the filming of 'Reborn Rich' ended. At that time, Song Joong-ki's dating news had been just released. So we found out that his wife had come to the film set a lot but no one knew (that Katy was his fiancé). She came so quietly and meshed so naturally with everyone, we all thought she was a staff member.

While much about Katy Louise Saunders' personality failed to land on the internet, this reveal of her easy-going character naturally makes her more likable to fans.

In addition to the stories tied in with Reborn Rich, Kim Young-jae also revealed the purpose behind his appearance on Radio Star. Given that it was his first variety show appearance after years of being active in the Korean entertainment industry, the hosts were naturally curious about the same.

My first kid is in the 4th grade, and my second child is in the 1st grade. I only appear on dramas, so my kids aren't able to watch the work that I am in. They only watched one movie I was in, so I wanted to show them that I appear on television as my job and wanted to show them that I'm funny too.

With quite a few interesting facts revealed about Reborn Rich's Kim Young-jae and Song Joong-ki, along with Katy Louise Saunders, fans of the show and the actors delight over the same.

Poll : 0 votes