Red Tide effects on humans explored as Naples beach in Florida issues high alert

A red tide warning has been issued for Naples Beach, Florida, after severe algal blooms continued to spread across Southwest Florida, clogging the beach's surface with dead fish. The tide has the potential to endanger marine life as well as residents and seasonal visitors.
Dead fish also popped up near Anna Maria Island. A very low to medium concentration of algae blooms in Manatee County was indicated in the latest report by the Floria Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission this week. According to the report, neighboring Sarasota County was also experiencing a similar condition of very low to high concentrations.
People living around the beaches in Southwest Florida have been warned about the toxins that the water could contain. The increasing freshwater crisis in South American cities continues to pose a threat.
Health alerts due to algal blooms have reportedly been issued by the Department of Health in Collier for several regions including Vanderbilt Beach, Barefoot Beach State Preserve, Naples Pier, Doctors Pass, Seagate, and Keewaydin Island.
Effects of red tide on human lives
Red tide refers to harmful algal blooms in the ocean. This happens when colonies of aquatic plants grow out of control and produce toxins that have harmful impacts on living beings. As noted by the National Ocean Service, illnesses that are caused by exposure to this kind of tide can be fatal in humans.
The bloom consists of phytoplankton or microscopic algae that are essential to ocean life. They can multiply beyond control upon receiving excess nutrients, turning into a large mass of plants that hinders the air supply to nearby ocean life. Some of these algae species, Karenia brevis for instance, can cause the ocean water to look a little red, hence the name red tide.
If exposed to the tide, one may experience varying degrees of nose, throat, and eye irritation. However, the symptoms are typically temporary and dissipate once the person leaves the area of the algal bloom.
Most blue-green algae are usually not detrimental to humans, but some of their kinds release potent neurotoxins that, on rare occasions, can affect one’s liver, skin, and nervous system. Drinking water containing these toxins may cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.
Consuming shellfish, such as clams or mussels, is one of the most common ways to become ill from the algal bloom.
If an individual comes into direct contact with high levels of toxins from red tide, it can irritate their eyes, nose, skin, and throat. However, it is not possible to determine the level of a bloom’s potential to cause harm, just by looking at it.
For the city crew, the morning of Friday, February 24, was spent picking up all the dead fish that washed up on the shore due to the high toxin levels in the waters. People visiting the beaches, along with residents who lived around the waters during the high alert, were reportedly coughing as they got close to the water.
Kristine Hollingsworth, the public information officer at the Florida Department of Health in Collier County, addressed both residents and visitors:
“Do not swim in the water, especially if there are dead fish. If you do come in contact with water that is affected by red tide, you should wash your clothes as well as your skin with fresh water and soap. And also, be aware of pets. Do not allow them to swim in the water.”
Michael Pittman of Boca Raton said:
“We noticed that right when we got to the beach. We started coughing and kind of in waves, and I figured it was kind of a red tide because we’ve been here for that before.”
Pittman reached Naples on Friday. They said that the drive was worth it. Despite the issue with the algal bloom, the visitor said:
“I’m fine with having a little cough here and there. It’s still worth being out. We can handle that.”
Lauren Tubbi, who was visiting Naples beach from Michigan, said:
“It goes on spurts. Like sometimes we’ll cough, and sometimes we’re fine.”
Another resident of Naples, Cindy Lansing, said that they experienced a little bit of coughing which aggravated their throat a little.
Precautions to follow in the wake of red tide
People have been advised by the health department in Florida to follow some precautions to stay safe and unharmed by the red tide in the beach waters.
Visitors should look for signs carrying information posted on most beaches. They are advised to maintain a safe distance from the water and are asked not to swim if they see dead fish in it.
They were also told not to consume molluscan shellfish or even the dead fish that are found in the affected regions. However, if the fish is alive, it is safe to consume as long as its guts are discarded and thoroughly fileted.
If one has come into contact with the water, they must ensure they wash their clothes and clean their skin. They are advised not to take their pets or livestock too close to the water.
People could also wear a mask if they go out. They are asked to keep their windows closed and to make sure that their A/C filter is maintained.