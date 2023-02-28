Red Tide effects on humans explored as Naples beach in Florida issues high alert

A red tide warning has been issued for Naples Beach, Florida, after severe algal blooms continued to spread across Southwest Florida, clogging the beach's surface with dead fish. The tide has the potential to endanger marine life as well as residents and seasonal visitors.

Dead fish also popped up near Anna Maria Island. A very low to medium concentration of algae blooms in Manatee County was indicated in the latest report by the Floria Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission this week. According to the report, neighboring Sarasota County was also experiencing a similar condition of very low to high concentrations.

Nash Rhodes @NashWX



ALL of our coastal counties now possess beaches with high concentrations of red tide being observed within their water samples. Red tide levels have grown significantly over the past week in Southwest Florida.ALL of our coastal counties now possess beaches with high concentrations of red tide being observed within their water samples. Red tide levels have grown significantly over the past week in Southwest Florida. 🌊😷📈ALL of our coastal counties now possess beaches with high concentrations of red tide being observed within their water samples. https://t.co/uVEdnjywfq

People living around the beaches in Southwest Florida have been warned about the toxins that the water could contain. The increasing freshwater crisis in South American cities continues to pose a threat.

Health alerts due to algal blooms have reportedly been issued by the Department of Health in Collier for several regions including Vanderbilt Beach, Barefoot Beach State Preserve, Naples Pier, Doctors Pass, Seagate, and Keewaydin Island.

Effects of red tide on human lives

Friends of the Everglades @FoEverglades



Polluted Lake Okeechobee discharges exacerbate red tide blooms. The need for more water storage south of the lake remains clear. Graphic photos by pilot Ralph Arwood from Feb. 13 show red tide in #SWFL , blanketing the Gulf coast from Naples to Sanibel.Polluted Lake Okeechobee discharges exacerbate red tide blooms. The need for more water storage south of the lake remains clear. Graphic photos by pilot Ralph Arwood from Feb. 13 show red tide in #SWFL, blanketing the Gulf coast from Naples to Sanibel. Polluted Lake Okeechobee discharges exacerbate red tide blooms. The need for more water storage south of the lake remains clear. https://t.co/l4CSsWwmXK

Red tide refers to harmful algal blooms in the ocean. This happens when colonies of aquatic plants grow out of control and produce toxins that have harmful impacts on living beings. As noted by the National Ocean Service, illnesses that are caused by exposure to this kind of tide can be fatal in humans.

The bloom consists of phytoplankton or microscopic algae that are essential to ocean life. They can multiply beyond control upon receiving excess nutrients, turning into a large mass of plants that hinders the air supply to nearby ocean life. Some of these algae species, Karenia brevis for instance, can cause the ocean water to look a little red, hence the name red tide.

If exposed to the tide, one may experience varying degrees of nose, throat, and eye irritation. However, the symptoms are typically temporary and dissipate once the person leaves the area of the algal bloom.

Emily H Laux @emilyhlaux Here in #nokomisfl there is persistent #redtide that is worsening by the day. While red tide is a “natural occurring algae bloom,” it is exacerbated by the runoff of fertilizers into the #gulfofmexico . I’m not coughing like many others but I do have a killer headache. Here in #nokomisfl there is persistent #redtide that is worsening by the day. While red tide is a “natural occurring algae bloom,” it is exacerbated by the runoff of fertilizers into the #gulfofmexico. I’m not coughing like many others but I do have a killer headache. https://t.co/VmpWy5bHqS

Most blue-green algae are usually not detrimental to humans, but some of their kinds release potent neurotoxins that, on rare occasions, can affect one’s liver, skin, and nervous system. Drinking water containing these toxins may cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Consuming shellfish, such as clams or mussels, is one of the most common ways to become ill from the algal bloom.

If an individual comes into direct contact with high levels of toxins from red tide, it can irritate their eyes, nose, skin, and throat. However, it is not possible to determine the level of a bloom’s potential to cause harm, just by looking at it.

For the city crew, the morning of Friday, February 24, was spent picking up all the dead fish that washed up on the shore due to the high toxin levels in the waters. People visiting the beaches, along with residents who lived around the waters during the high alert, were reportedly coughing as they got close to the water.

Viva Frei @thevivafrei Red tide on the gulf coast… Walking the beach at night and the dead fish are pretty much everywhere. On Rumble: rumble.com/v2aping-red-ti… Red tide on the gulf coast… Walking the beach at night and the dead fish are pretty much everywhere. On Rumble: rumble.com/v2aping-red-ti… https://t.co/QCVK6a2clJ

Kristine Hollingsworth, the public information officer at the Florida Department of Health in Collier County, addressed both residents and visitors:

“Do not swim in the water, especially if there are dead fish. If you do come in contact with water that is affected by red tide, you should wash your clothes as well as your skin with fresh water and soap. And also, be aware of pets. Do not allow them to swim in the water.”

Michael Pittman of Boca Raton said:

“We noticed that right when we got to the beach. We started coughing and kind of in waves, and I figured it was kind of a red tide because we’ve been here for that before.”

Pittman reached Naples on Friday. They said that the drive was worth it. Despite the issue with the algal bloom, the visitor said:

“I’m fine with having a little cough here and there. It’s still worth being out. We can handle that.”

JustAPinchofSouth @APinchofSouth FYI Fort Meyers Beach has apocalyptic feel right now. Not only destroyed buildings and boats (from hurricane months ago) but a red tide left these on the beach: FYI Fort Meyers Beach has apocalyptic feel right now. Not only destroyed buildings and boats (from hurricane months ago) but a red tide left these on the beach: https://t.co/y5SXJspnk8

Lauren Tubbi, who was visiting Naples beach from Michigan, said:

“It goes on spurts. Like sometimes we’ll cough, and sometimes we’re fine.”

Another resident of Naples, Cindy Lansing, said that they experienced a little bit of coughing which aggravated their throat a little.

Precautions to follow in the wake of red tide

People have been advised by the health department in Florida to follow some precautions to stay safe and unharmed by the red tide in the beach waters.

Ardmore191 @SocratesPoly @EdKrassen It would be great if Lee Cty would ban the "poop in the water" Red Tide which has kept all of us indoors for months now...in fact, 40% of the time in the last 5 years! Florida is an environmental disaster. Pls don't visit - you can't go near water - neurotoxin! @EdKrassen It would be great if Lee Cty would ban the "poop in the water" Red Tide which has kept all of us indoors for months now...in fact, 40% of the time in the last 5 years! Florida is an environmental disaster. Pls don't visit - you can't go near water - neurotoxin! https://t.co/P6ATqsrI2c

Visitors should look for signs carrying information posted on most beaches. They are advised to maintain a safe distance from the water and are asked not to swim if they see dead fish in it.

They were also told not to consume molluscan shellfish or even the dead fish that are found in the affected regions. However, if the fish is alive, it is safe to consume as long as its guts are discarded and thoroughly fileted.

Patrick the Orchid Guy @FOG_Patrick @ScottforFlorida Don't remember you showing up when Florida was riddled with red tide killing off all of our fish and wildlife. I guess it's easier to tell others what they should do rather than what you did in the same instance. @ScottforFlorida Don't remember you showing up when Florida was riddled with red tide killing off all of our fish and wildlife. I guess it's easier to tell others what they should do rather than what you did in the same instance.

If one has come into contact with the water, they must ensure they wash their clothes and clean their skin. They are advised not to take their pets or livestock too close to the water.

People could also wear a mask if they go out. They are asked to keep their windows closed and to make sure that their A/C filter is maintained.

Poll : 0 votes