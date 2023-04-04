Reebok wins internet after gifting Michigan teen Eric Kilburn Jr. size 22 sneakers originally made for Shaquille O'Neal

Eric Kilburn Jr., a 14 years old boy from Michigan, has feet that are a size 23. Because he has such wide feet, finding shoes that are comfortable for him has been extremely difficult for his family over the years. Following the Kilburn family's interview with the US TODAY Network, many major sneaker brands have reached out to the family.

According to the US TODAY Network, after the Kilburn family shared their story with the network, Eric Kilburn Jr. received letters of support from people all over the world. Not only that, but Under Armour, and Puma offered to build the young man some personalized sneakers.

Another pleasant surprise for Eric this week was a phone call from basketball superstar Shaquille O'Neal, who wears size 22 sneakers.

Reebok gifts 5 pairs of size 22 sneakers to Eric Kilburn Jr.

5 pairs of size 22 sneakers to Eric Kilburn Jr. from Reebok (Image via @Reebok/Twitter)

Eric Kilburn Jr. received a call from the famed basketball player Shaquille O'Neal on March 29, at about 6 p.m. After speaking with the US TODAY Network, the Kilburn family has experienced a tidal wave of support from social media platforms.

During a telephonic conversation with Eric, Shaquille O'Neal recounted his struggles. O'Neal, who wears size 22 shoes, called the Kilburn family to express his concern for Eric and his predicament. O'Neal told Kilburn Jr. that he had a similar issue with his mother not being able to find sneakers in his size when he was younger.

The Kilburn family (Image via Today)

Eric Kilburn Jr. said:

"Shaq said he made $900 million by listening to his mom and dad, so he told me to listen to my parents."

Following this, Reebok sent 5 pairs of shoes in a size 22 to Eric, initially made for the basketball player, Shaquille O’Neal.

According to the US TODAY Network, Eric's mother has had a hard time finding his size of shoes for years, and has even heard responses from shoe companies along the lines of "We don't make that size."

Eric's mother was heartbroken for years to see her son not getting what he needed. Not being able to provide basic necessities to her own son, Rebecca Kilburn, Eric's mother, blamed herself.

But after receiving the shoes from Reebok, Eric's mother was overwhelmed with happiness and joy, especially after when her son said:

"Mom, I don't remember getting to ever choose what I wanted to wear like this before, there's so many options!"

Looking at the support from the sneaker giants, it seems like the struggling days for Eric and his family to find the right shoe will be over soon.

Poll : 0 votes