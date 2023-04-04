Reebok Pump Twilight Zone “Neon Cherry” Shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more explored

With manufacturers like Nike, Adidas, and Reebok frequently revisiting their most historic releases, the sneaker business is not new to playing on nostalgia. Reebok also frequently draws inspiration from their past, most recently reviving the Pump Twilight Zone. The company is prepared to recreate yet another of the Pump Twilight Zone's original colors, the "Neon Cherry," after introducing the shape back in "White/Black/Silver" earlier this year.

The "Neon Cherry" edition of the Pump Twilight Zone, which features a striking and vivid combination of white, black, and neon cherry red, is one of the original and most well-known colorblocking. Since its debut, this colorway has become popular among collectors and sneakerheads.

The Pump Twilight Zone "Neon Cherry" is set to be released on April 14, 2023, at 4 am GMT. These high-top sneakers will be sold at $170 for men's sizing by select retailers as well as Reebok's official website.

Reebok Pump Twilight Zone “Neon Cherry” shoes are accentuated with white and core black accents

Here's a detailed look at the Pump TZ shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reebok has a rich heritage in the sneaker industry, especially when it comes to basketball shoes. One of the most iconic models from the brand's basketball line is the Pump Twilight Zone, which was first introduced in 1990 and worn by NBA legends like Dominique Wilkins and Dee Brown.

The Pump Twilight Zone is a shoe that features a unique technology called The Pump, allowing the wearer to adjust the fit and comfort of the shoe by inflating or deflating the air bladder on the tongue. The shoe also has a distinctive design with synthetic overlays, mesh panels, and a terry-lined collar.

The description of the upcoming shoes on the label’s official web page reads:

“Once a staple on the basketball court, these men's Reebok shoes are reborn so you can rock them in the city. Taking design cues from their '90s roots, they keep iconic details like The Pump and synthetic details on the sidewall for a structured look. A terry-lined collar gives you a cozy feel the moment you lace them up.”

One of the original colorways of the Pump Twilight Zone is the "Neon Cherry" edition, which is a vibrant and eye-catching combination of white, black, and neon cherry red. This colorway was first released in 1990 and has become a cult classic among sneaker enthusiasts.

Now, the shoe company is bringing back the Pump Twilight Zone "Neon Cherry" for 2023 as part of its ongoing retro campaign. The shoe stays true to its original form, with a leather upper, a white midsole, and a black rubber outer sole unit. The neon cherry accents can be found on the collar, tongue flap, quarter, The Pump button, and the Reebok branding on the heel counter and side.

Mark the calendars for the Pump Twilight Zone "Neon Cherry" shoes that are planned for this April. For those planning to buy them, they can easily sign up on the brand’s online website and set a reminder for the launch day.

