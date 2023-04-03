Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Shoes White Black Volt: Where to get, price, and more details explored

If you are a fan of golf and sneakers, you might be interested in the latest offering from Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Shoes "White Black Volt." The pair combines the classic silhouette of Air Jordan 1 Low with a spike-less golf-ready sole unit and a vibrant volt green accent.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Shoes "White Black Volt" is set to be released in the summer of 2023, at a retail price of $140 for men's sizing. These shoes will be sold by Nike’s online stores as well as select Jordan Brand retailers both online and in physical stores.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Shoes come dressed in White Black Volt hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming golf shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Golf is a sport that requires skill, precision, and style. Whether you are a professional or a hobbyist, you want to look good and feel comfortable on the golf course. That's why many golfers are always on the lookout for the best golf shoes that can enhance their performance as well as their appearance.

One of the most popular brands in the golf shoe market is the Jordan Brand, known for its iconic basketball sneakers that have transcended the court to become a cultural phenomenon. Jordan Brand has been making golf shoes since 2015, adapting some of its classic models to fit the needs of golfers.

One of the latest iterations of the brand is the AJ 1 Low Golf shoes dressed in "White Black Volt" ensemble, one of the most beloved and versatile sneakers of all time.

Captain Creps - Sneaker Deals UK @CaptainCreps NEW RELEASE More heat for the golfers. The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Black Phantom Volt" is now available for £114.95 at Nike. >



Featuring the original AJ1 outsole, bit with an integrated traction pattern that includes a forefoot pivot circle. Ad:NEW RELEASEMore heat for the golfers. The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Black Phantom Volt" is now available for £114.95 at Nike. > zurl.co/AvHb Featuring the original AJ1 outsole, bit with an integrated traction pattern that includes a forefoot pivot circle. Ad: ⛳ NEW RELEASE ⛳ More heat for the golfers. The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Black Phantom Volt" is now available for £114.95 at Nike. > zurl.co/AvHbFeaturing the original AJ1 outsole, bit with an integrated traction pattern that includes a forefoot pivot circle. https://t.co/lzIi4U1AXe

The latest AJ 1 Low Golf sneakers combine a clean and classic color scheme with a vibrant volt green accent and a spike-less sole unit that provides both traction and stability on the course.

The "White Black Volt" colorway features a leather upper with a white and black color scheme that resembles the iconic "Black Toe" colorway. Black shades cover the toe cap, eye stays, tongue, and sock liner, while white hues fill the toe box and quarter panel.

The Swoosh logo on the side is also black, while the heel overlay comes in a light gray shade called a phantom. The volt green color pops up on the Jordan branding details, such as the Wings logo on the heel tab, the Jumpman logo on the tongue tag, and the Jordan Golf logo on the insole. The white midsole and the phantom outsole complete the look of this sleek and sporty pair.

SOLELINKS @SOLELINKS

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf ‘White/Phantom/Volt’

=> Ad: Coming Soon via Nike USAir Jordan 1 Low Golf ‘White/Phantom/Volt’=> bit.ly/3lYPmxz Ad: Coming Soon via Nike USAir Jordan 1 Low Golf ‘White/Phantom/Volt’=> bit.ly/3lYPmxz https://t.co/qo6VRyvRl6

The classic Air Jordan 1's history is detailed on the Swoosh webpage for the Jordan brand, which states:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further reads,

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Golf shoes that are expected to arrive in the coming weeks. Those interested in copping them on their release can follow the shoe manufacturer’s official web page for regular updates on the launch.

Poll : 0 votes