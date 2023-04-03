Nike Air Jordan 1 MM High “Coconut Milk” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The Air Jordan 1 MM High is the brand's newest women-only model, slated to debut during the Christmas season and join the ranks of models like the Air Jordan 1 Elevate and Zoom CMFT. The AJ 1 MM High “Coconut Milk” is a fresh and stylish take on the classic silhouette that showcases the brand’s innovation and creativity, and the subtle “Coconut Milk” variant was introduced alongside its “Galactic Jade” counterpart.

The Air Jordan 1 MM High Coconut Milk is expected to be released during the holiday season 2023, at an estimated retail price of $155. The shoe will be available in multiple sizing options at select Nike retailers as well as online platforms. If you are looking for a pair of sneakers to elevate your style and level of comfort, you might want to consider adding the new AJ 1 MM High to your collection.

Nike Air Jordan 1 MM High “Coconut Milk” shoes will be combined with Pure Platinum overlays

Here's a closer look at the upcoming pair (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 1 is one of the most iconic sneakers of all time. It is the first signature shoe of Michael Jordan, the basketball legend and global phenomenon. Since its debut in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 has been reimagined and reinvented countless times, with different materials, colors, and styles.

Sharing details about the background of how the popular silhouette was created, the webpage for Michael Jordan's shoe line states:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

One of the latest revamped versions of the first signature silhouette is the Air Jordan 1 MM High, a women's exclusive model that features a unique and bold design. The Air Jordan 1 MM High stands for "multi-material" as it combines tumbled leather and canvas on the upper, creating a layered and textured look. The shoe also has a padded exposed foam tongue, a thick tumbled leather Swoosh with stitching, and a two-tone rubber sole.

One of the upcoming colorways of the AJ 1 MM High is the "Coconut Milk" version, which is dressed in a color palette of Coconut Milk and Pure Platinum. This version of the women's AJ 1 features a distinctive design made of a combination of tumbled leather and materials that resemble canvas as well as offer a layered esthetic.

WMNS Air Jordan 1 MM High "Pure Platinum/Coconut Milk"

FB9891-100

Holiday 2023

$155 USD

Using white as the foundation and toppings in Pure Platinum and Coconut Milk, the silhouette also has blank, padded tongues. The iconic Air Jordan Wings emblem on the ankle as well as the thick tumbled leather outsole with stitched Swooshes from Nike offer further embellishments to the model. The design is completed with a rubber sole in two tones.

Keep an eye out for the new AJ 1 MM “Coconut Milk” colorway that is planned for release this year. To receive quick updates on the official launch dates and more details on the shoe, you can sign up on the brand’s web page or use the SNKRS app.

