Renowned South Korean artist Lee K. recently unveiled his latest creation, an oil painting of BTS' Jimin, as part of his esteemed 'Denial of Language Series'.

This artwork was revealed on April 4, 2024, through Lee K.'s Instagram handle, @leekillust, and has since impressed fans worldwide with its portrayal of the beloved BTS member.

In the oil painting, the idol is depicted in shades of blue, purple, and black.

This isn't the first time Lee K. has drawn inspiration from Jimin for his artwork. The Serendipity singer has served as a muse for Lee K. on numerous occasions, with the artist creating pieces that celebrate the singer's charm.

Lee K.'s dynamic grayscale portraits, crafted using a combination of oil paint, charcoal, pencil, and ink, have garnered widespread acclaim, earning him recognition as an Instagram star.

Lee K.'s artistic journey has been marked by his unwavering commitment to his 'Denial of Language' principle of illustration. Through his artwork, he endeavors to explore the complexities of human emotion and expression, with Jimin often serving as a central theme in his creations.

The latest art piece featuring the BTS idol is a part of the artist's acclaimed 'Denial of Language Series.'

The artist's solo exhibition, “Absence of Language,” held at the Dangnim Art Museum in 2019, further solidified his reputation as a visionary artist.

In an interview with KOCIS magazine under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism in October 2022, Lee K. opened up about his profound connection to the BTS member and the inspiration behind his artwork.

The artist shared,

"I felt that Jimin had a special charm to himself. His face has a unique characteristic in which the eastern and the western charm and male and female beauty coexist."

In another interview with UPI Korea in 2023 artist Lee. K said,

"Some misunderstand the motivation of drawing a celebrity's face, but I draw Jimin because of his unrivaled face. His face is as touching as BTS' music. His face encompasses both East and West & is coveted by any artist"

The artist meant that the idol's unique blend of Eastern and Western beauty, coupled with his multifaceted personality served as a constant source of inspiration for him.

The BTS member's presence in Lee K.'s artwork has resonated deeply with fans, with his portraits drawing crowds at prestigious art exhibitions worldwide. Lee K.'s innovative approach to art, which encompasses drawing, painting, tattooing, and sculpting, has earned him widespread acclaim in the art world.

Despite joining the field professionally in 2017, Lee K. has quickly risen to prominence, earning recognition as one of the Top 22 artists to watch in 2022 by Singulart.

For the unversed, Singulart, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Paris, France, is an online premium shop specializing in contemporary art and designer furniture. It serves a diverse community of painters, photographers, sculptors, and furniture designers, boasting a roster of over 10,000 artists. Notably, SINGULART collaborated with Google in 2020 as part of the Google Accelerator program.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Lee K.'s latest masterpiece, his oil painting of the idol continues to captivate audiences with its striking beauty and emotional depth. Through his artwork, Lee K. celebrates the timeless allure of the Filter singer, solidifying the BTS vocalist's status as a muse for the art world and beyond.

As for Jimin, the BTS member is currently serving in the military since December 2023 with his bandmate, Jungkook under the buddy system that allows individuals from the same province to join the service together.

All seven members of BTS, RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are enlisted in the military and are reported to return to the spotlight as a group in June 2025.