Reo Varnado death: Tributes pour in as Snoop Dogg's uncle and owner of Reo's Ribs passes away 

Reo Varnado, the owner of Reo's Ribs, a famous barbecue restaurant in Portland, Oregon, who also happens to be the father of WWE star Sasha Banks and the uncle of legendary rapper Snoop Dogg, passed away at 10:30 PM last Friday. The cause of his death is still unknown.

Reo's brother Ricky Varnado shared the news through his Facebook profile on Saturday morning.

Reo's famous nephew Snoop Dogg also took to Instagram to share the news of his loss, as he wrote:

"Uncle. Reo. U will be missed. Thank u for loving me and the whole world u were a blessing"

Reo, who was in a local Portland Gospel group called The Beyonds, had faith in God, evident from his appearances on Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart's cooking show. When asked what his secret ingredient was, Reo replied, saying:

"The secret ingredient? When you've got Jesus in it you don't need nothing else."

When the restaurateur was taping the show with his nephew and Martha Stewart in 2017, his restaurant caught fire. Reo, who at the time did not believe the fire to have been accidental and later soldiered through and rebuilt the restaurant, told a local news station:

"I'm hurt, but I know how to forgive."

The reconstructed restaurant was burnt down again in November 2020. One person was arrested a month later for the 2020 arson.

Reo Varnado reportedly struggled with medical issues for a long time. In an Instagram post he shared back in August 2020, Reo wrote:

"I want to thank God for bringing me back from the dead, I died 8 times I had a nurse that was inexperienced who stuck me with a needle and couldn’t get the needle to work I told him you hurting me and he stuck me with the second needle another nurse came and brought the third needle that when I got the blood infection it went up my left arm and gave me a major heart attack, all the Hospital gave me up they send me home to die but God didn’t let me down, when I died I went to a Beautiful place that I never seen before ...."

Tributes pour in as news of the death of Reo Varnado broke

Reo Varnado was a "a real Portland Legend" according to many (Images via The Oregonian and KOIN6)

Wrestling commentator Joe Vithayathil paid tribute to Reo Varnado through a tweet in which he called Reo "a big personality with a big smile."

Joe Vithayathil @JoeVFox12 Very sad news that Reo Varnado of ⁦ @ReosRibs ⁩ uncle of ⁦ @SnoopDogg ⁩ and father of ⁦ @SashaBanksWWE ⁩ has died according to his brother. I spent several mornings with Reo and always had a great time. A big personality with a big smile. facebook.com/10000041663597…

One person on Twitter sent prayers to Snoop Dogg's family as he referred to Reo as "a real Portland Legend and Soul brother."

Jonny Cool @JonnyCoolBIG 🏾 Peace and prayers to @SnoopDogg and your whole family. RIP to Reo Varnado aka Uncle Reo. A real Portland Legend and Soul brother

Another person wrote: "...our world has lost Reo. What a beloved local Portland icon and gifted gospel performer."

Garth Hamilton @garth_hamilton . First, my hometown of Aloha lost Reo's Ribs. And now, our world has lost Reo. What a beloved local Portland icon and gifted gospel performer. Our condolences to Reo Varnado's family, including Snoop Dog and Reo's daughter WWE'S Sasha Banks.

A friend of Reo tweeted in remembrance of his beloved buddy as he sent prayers and positive thoughts to his family.

DjCowboy @DjCowboy @ Portland, Oregon Wow Another Good Friend Passes Reo Varnado (Uncle Reo) Sending Prayers And Positive Thoughts Out To Your FAMILY Bro Rest In Power@ Portland, Oregon instagram.com/p/CYzFzqVu_9R/…

Someone else who had previously worked with Reo prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Steve Wilkinson @BeePdx I worked with this nice guy several times over the years while I was in the online advertising world. RIP: Reo Varnado, owner of Reo's Ribs in Portland and Snoop Dogg's uncle, dies katu.com/news/local/reo…

Reo Varnado, a great man celebrated throughout his life, continues to be honored after his death and will evidently be remembered a long time by friends and family.

Edited by R. Elahi