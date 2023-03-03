"Restock now": Hello Kitty Classic Clog Crocs drop send fans into a frenzy

Hello Kitty recently collaborated with Crocs, and after they made the announcement about the Classic Clog Crocs, netizens went gaga over it. The pink and purple Kitty Classic Clog Crocs are now officially available on the website of the footwear company. However, it looks like the product sold out quickly.

As social media users learned about the stock not being available, they started sharing their feelings online. One Twitter user, @hxhsya, said that the pink and purple Kitty Classic Clog Crocs should "RESTOCK NOW."

This is the first time Hello Kitty and Crocs have collaborated. Addressing the same, the American footwear label wrote on their website that their latest collaboration with Hello Kitty represents the characteristics that both brands share, including friendship, kindness, and inclusivity. These adorable crocs are available in sizes for adults, kids, and toddlers.

Social media users called Hello Kitty x Crocs the cutest collaboration and asked them to restock it

On March 1, 2023, Hello Kitty took to their official Twitter account to share a picture of the crocs and announced that Hello Kitty and Friends crocs is here.

When they shared the post, people instantly rushed to buy the product from their website. Since the surge in the sale was unprecedented, it soon led to the stock being sold out. However, when netizens learned about the same, they expressed their displeasure at not getting their hands on the pink and purple Kitty Classic Clog Crocs.

Sadirah 𐐪𐑂 @FroppyGG I was really sad.. so i bought the new hello kitty crocs 🫶🏻 I was really sad.. so i bought the new hello kitty crocs 🫶🏻 https://t.co/B0PXpkXFD7

b @bbbless1ng crocs just came out w a hello kitty collab and it’s hideous i have to have them crocs just came out w a hello kitty collab and it’s hideous i have to have them 😭

✿meliana @lemfml I want those hello kitty crocs idccc I want those hello kitty crocs idccc

han @swaggymiIkshake Me convincing myself the new hello kitty crocs aren’t cute bc they’re sold out in my size Me convincing myself the new hello kitty crocs aren’t cute bc they’re sold out in my size

♱ 𝔢𝔳𝔢𝔩𝔶𝔫 ♱ @HazyAngeLevV Crocs are fckng ugly BUT HELLO KITTY CROCS IN PINK???? Crocs are fckng ugly BUT HELLO KITTY CROCS IN PINK????

olivia :p @fwoggygal no way i bought those hello kitty crocs and they just cancelled my order no way i bought those hello kitty crocs and they just cancelled my order

kathy ♋️ @infinite_kaathy My bf got me the Hello Kitty Crocs 🫶🏻 My bf got me the Hello Kitty Crocs 🫶🏻

Hello Kitty Crocs are now available in three sizes

Kitty Classic Clog Crocs are priced at $5,99 for adults, while for kids and toddlers, they are available at a retail price of $49.99 and $44.99, respectively.

The latest crocs are pink in color and have purple hues, with rainbows, hearts, and cute characters adorning the upper part of the footwear. Featuring Kitty and her cartoon friends Badtz-Maru and My Melody, the crocs have adjustable straps and traditional molded foam uppers. It was also mentioned on the website that it includes the animated cat and Friends logo Jibbitz charm on the backstrap.

There are two-pack options available for these crocs. The first one is a five-pack set with Hello Kitty and her friends Cinnamoroll, Chococat, LittleTwinStars, and Pompompurin. This pack is priced at $19.99. The elevated five pack, on the other hand, includes two iterations of the animated cat and some accessories and is available at a price of $24.99.

Classic Clog won the Shoe of the Year award at the 2021 FNAA. After this, several collaborations took place with various celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Lisa Frank, and Luke Komb, among others.

