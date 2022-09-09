Where to buy Hello Kitty x Adidas Originals collection? Everything we know so far

German sportswear giant Adidas Originals' is collaborating with the Japanese company Sanrio's most iconic character, Hello Kitty. The iconic character has been spotted across the footwear and fashion world multiple times and is back for yet another exciting collaboration.

Now, the two have connected to launch a footwear line comprised of three Originals silhouettes. The collaborative collection has been released on Adidas' official e-commerce site and select retailers in select regions, including Saudi Arabia, India, and Indonesia, however, a stateside release date has not been announced by the Three Stripes label.

According to Hypebeast, one can expect a global release in the coming months.

More about the kawaii Hello Kitty x Adidas Originals footwear collection

Kawaii Hello Kitty x Adidas Originals footwear collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The fictional character Kitty White, aka Hello Kitty, has been making waves throughout the fashion industry, including her recent appearance on the Spring Summer 2023 Soulland runway and a full-blown capsule collection with the Beaverton-based label, Nike.

Now increasing her presence in the footwear industry, the Yuko Yamaguchi-designed Hello Kitty will feature over three of the Adidas Originals' silhouettes, including - Superstar, Astir, and Forum Low.

The footwear range begins with the Superstar, which is definitely a highlight of the collection. The silhouette is packed with kawaii details and comes clad in Cloud White/Cloud White/Bliss Pink color palette. The Adidas site introduces the shoe,

"More and more we continue to learn about the power of friendship. Celebrating that since day one, Hello Kitty celebrates it even louder on these adidas Superstar shoes."

The entire upper is constructed out of leather, which is covered in a mostly cloud white hue, including the side perforations, three stripes, and iconic shell toe blending into the base. A nod to the fashionista feline is given with a feature of the iconic feline's head graphic on the rear lateral heel.

Specialized Hello Kitty details are added with co-branded tongues and polka dot treatment over the outsole and heel panels. The pair is presented with mis-matched red and pink laces that come complete with decorative beading charms.

The highlight of the collaboration is the swing tag and special-edition shoebox, which feature a full-sized illustration of fictional Kitty rocking a bright red Adidas tracksuit.

#MyStyleIsReal @sidestep_SA

What year is it? It feels like Y2K in these HELLO KITTY!!!What year is it? It feels like Y2K in these @adidas Originals Forum shoes featuring your favourite character, Hello Kitty! The retro B-ball design is decked out in polka dots and bright colours, plus a Hello Kitty key chain that dangles from the laces | R1699.99 HELLO KITTY!!!What year is it? It feels like Y2K in these @adidas Originals Forum shoes featuring your favourite character, Hello Kitty! The retro B-ball design is decked out in polka dots and bright colours, plus a Hello Kitty key chain that dangles from the laces | R1699.99 https://t.co/2VWXPjiKAg

Next in the collection is the Adidas Forum Low, which comes clad in a Core Black/Cloud White/Bliss Pink color palette. The makeover blends a thematic color palette of red, white, and pink with black overlays, which feature white polka dots over the entire silhouette. The official site introduces the shoe,

"What year is it? It feels like Y2K in these adidas Forum shoes featuring your favourite character, Hello Kitty! The retro B-ball design is decked out in polka dots and bright colours, plus a Hello Kitty key chain that dangles from the laces — a little reminder of the importance of friendship and love. So lace up, and enjoy all the good vibes."

The base of the shoe is clad in white with black overlays over the toe boxes, vamp, and heels. The straps are covered in black with bliss pink borders. The character's head also features over the shoe prominently over the lateral side.

Laslty, the Adidas Astir rounds out the collection and comes in two makeovers, dark and light. The light makeover comes clad in a Cloud White/Vivid Red/Core Black color palette. The dark makeover is clad in a Core Black/Bliss Pink/Cloud White color palette.

Both the colorways feature a bowtie on the collar, red and pink laces, and feature co-branded tongues to give a nod to the Japanese feline character. The darker colorway features a black suede base, whereas the light makeover features a white mesh base.

The collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Adidas in a few locations, whereas a stateside global release is yet to happen.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava