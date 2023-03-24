RHOM season 5 reunion: Why are fans slamming Kiki for answering Andy Cohen’s question on Larsa’s braids?

Season 5 of Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) aired its reunion part-3 on Thursday on Peacock. Host Andy Cohen asked intense questions to the cast members, leading to arguments and drama. The ladies were also asked questions sent by fans, and one of them wanted to know about Larsa Pippen’s braids.

The host mentioned that some viewers felt Larsa’s braids that she donned in the Bahamas were culturally inappropriate. The reality TV star defended her look by stating that she was “not White.” Andy then asked Kiki Barth’s opinion and she said:

“I feel like anybody should rock whatever they want to. As long as it looks good on you, I think we should just embrace it.”

RHOM fans didn’t appreciate Kiki’s response and they slammed her online.

Renaissauce @velvetturbann Larsa and these braids and Kiki defending it #RHOM Larsa and these braids and Kiki defending it #RHOM https://t.co/6FpY82fvZM

The reunion consisted of Larsa, Kiki, Marysol Patton, Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Nepola, Adriana de Moura, Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira, and Nicole Martin.

Fans also criticized Andy for only asking Kiki about Larsa’s braids

In the RHOM season 5 reunion part-3, Larsa Pippen was called out for donning braids during the group’s trip to the Bahamas. As she defended her look, Andy asked Kiki (who comes from the Black community) whether Larsa’s braids were culturally appropriate.

Kiki supported Larsa, which didn’t sit well with RHOM fans. They also slammed host Andy for asking only Kiki and not anyone else.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

amberwavesofgray @amberwavesgray Asking Kiki or Gerry anything about being cultural appropriation in regards to Larsa wearing braids is going to go in one ear and out the other because they are a…uhh different kind of ‘black.’ #RHOM Asking Kiki or Gerry anything about being cultural appropriation in regards to Larsa wearing braids is going to go in one ear and out the other because they are a…uhh different kind of ‘black.’ #RHOM

Monique @jAD0ReQUi Keke sticking up for Larsa wearing braids #RHOM Keke sticking up for Larsa wearing braids #RHOM https://t.co/TRYaMEK5YD

Classy Mama 🤍 @ReeshaFearisMe Did Kiki just excuse Larsa culturally appropriating box braids……. See now I’m about to get pissed off #RHOM Did Kiki just excuse Larsa culturally appropriating box braids……. See now I’m about to get pissed off #RHOM

Aria PettyOne @ThatRudeBoyy Why did Andy only ask Kiki about Larsa’s braids but not Guerdy? #rhom Why did Andy only ask Kiki about Larsa’s braids but not Guerdy? #rhom

E. @bez184 Kiki is trying to be besties with Larsa, so you know she wasn’t gonna have a problem with the braids 🤭 #RHOM Kiki is trying to be besties with Larsa, so you know she wasn’t gonna have a problem with the braids 🤭 #RHOM

M.Y.M.Y. @Baesicc_21

Bye Kiki

#RHOM Kiki disappointed a lot of black women condoning Larsa wearing Box braids.Bye Kiki Kiki disappointed a lot of black women condoning Larsa wearing Box braids. Bye Kiki#RHOM

Alex @alexsaltertv Kiki literally just said as long as someone's else's culture and hairstyles look good on you, you should embrace it. So, if Larsa didn't look good in those braids it wouldn't be okay? Kiki be quiet. #RHOM Kiki literally just said as long as someone's else's culture and hairstyles look good on you, you should embrace it. So, if Larsa didn't look good in those braids it wouldn't be okay? Kiki be quiet. #RHOM

Cray T🥵 @CortezCrayton Kiki’s answer to Andy’s question about Larsa’s braids was dumb and political af and the fact he didn’t ask Guerdy her opinion don’t sit well wit me #RHOM Kiki’s answer to Andy’s question about Larsa’s braids was dumb and political af and the fact he didn’t ask Guerdy her opinion don’t sit well wit me #RHOM

Larsa Pippen justifies her braids in RHOM season 5 reunion

Andy Cohen hosted the RHOM season 5 reunion where he asked questions sent by fans. In part 3 reunion, a fan (read by Andy) asked:

"Watching the tease for the season, I noticed you were sporting braids in the Bahamas. Fashion-wise, you can pull it off. But do you think it's really culturally appropriate? I think you're going to get a lot of backlash.”

Larsa stated that she didn’t think fans would slam her for her looks. She said:

“I mean, I'm not White. So I don't know — my mom used to wear braids. I have a braider who comes and braids my kids' hair every 10 days...My son's had braids literally for the last four years."

To this, Andy mentioned that her kids are mixed race, they are black. Agreeing with his statement, Larsa further stated:

“I'm going on a trip, I don't want to have to deal with my hair, I'll have her braid my hair.”

Larsa has four children with her former husband Scottie Pippen. Speaking about her ethnicity, Larsa continued:

“My grandparents are Moroccan. My mom had braids when she was a kid. I've been braiding my hair every time I've gone on vacation since I can remember. My honeymoon pictures, my hair was braided. When I was 18 years old, my hair was braided. I've always worn braids when I travel.”

Meanwhile, she is dating 32-year-old Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 came to an end on Thursday. Viewers can watch the entire season on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes