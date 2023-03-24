RHOM season 5 reunion: Why are fans slamming Kiki for answering Andy Cohen’s question on Larsa’s braids?

Season 5 of Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) aired its reunion part-3 on Thursday on Peacock. Host Andy Cohen asked intense questions to the cast members, leading to arguments and drama. The ladies were also asked questions sent by fans, and one of them wanted to know about Larsa Pippen’s braids.
The host mentioned that some viewers felt Larsa’s braids that she donned in the Bahamas were culturally inappropriate. The reality TV star defended her look by stating that she was “not White.” Andy then asked Kiki Barth’s opinion and she said:
“I feel like anybody should rock whatever they want to. As long as it looks good on you, I think we should just embrace it.”
RHOM fans didn’t appreciate Kiki’s response and they slammed her online.
The reunion consisted of Larsa, Kiki, Marysol Patton, Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Nepola, Adriana de Moura, Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira, and Nicole Martin.
Fans also criticized Andy for only asking Kiki about Larsa’s braids
Take a look at fans’ reactions:
Larsa Pippen justifies her braids in RHOM season 5 reunion
Andy Cohen hosted the RHOM season 5 reunion where he asked questions sent by fans. In part 3 reunion, a fan (read by Andy) asked:
"Watching the tease for the season, I noticed you were sporting braids in the Bahamas. Fashion-wise, you can pull it off. But do you think it's really culturally appropriate? I think you're going to get a lot of backlash.”
Larsa stated that she didn’t think fans would slam her for her looks. She said:
“I mean, I'm not White. So I don't know — my mom used to wear braids. I have a braider who comes and braids my kids' hair every 10 days...My son's had braids literally for the last four years."
To this, Andy mentioned that her kids are mixed race, they are black. Agreeing with his statement, Larsa further stated:
“I'm going on a trip, I don't want to have to deal with my hair, I'll have her braid my hair.”
Larsa has four children with her former husband Scottie Pippen. Speaking about her ethnicity, Larsa continued:
“My grandparents are Moroccan. My mom had braids when she was a kid. I've been braiding my hair every time I've gone on vacation since I can remember. My honeymoon pictures, my hair was braided. When I was 18 years old, my hair was braided. I've always worn braids when I travel.”
Meanwhile, she is dating 32-year-old Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan.
The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 came to an end on Thursday. Viewers can watch the entire season on Peacock.