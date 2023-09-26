RHOSLC season 4 episode 4: Release date, air time, and plot

RHOSLC season 4 episode 4 is scheduled to air Tuesday, September 26, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. This episode promises heaps of drama with an unforgettable Palm Springs getaway, featuring a captivating mix of events, including a spirited drag-inspired competition.

As the housewives embark on their holiday at the luxurious boutique Trixie Motel, fans can expect several twists and confrontations in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 episode 4. From lively pool parties to fierce drag competitions, this episode offers an entertaining watch. However, what truly takes center stage are the alliances formed among certain housewives as they unite against a common target, adding another layer of intrigue to this explosive getaway.

RHOSLC season 4 episode 4 - Drag competitions, alliances, and more

The drama escalates as the RHOSLC beauties enjoy their girls' getaway at Trixie Motel in Palm Springs. Bravo shared several previews and glimpses of what to expect from RHOSLC season 4 episode 4.

The upcoming RHOSLC season 4 episode picks up from the previous week's shocker when Angie Katsanevas, an uninvited guest, arrived at the Trixie Motel. Whitney Rose's surprise gift to the ladies created instant tension, and the drama unfolded as the housewives grappled with Angie's unexpected presence. Meredith Marks, the trip's hostess, wasn't thrilled about this intrusion, setting the stage for several confrontations.

Drag competition extravaganza

RHOSLC season 4 episode 4 features a drag-inspired makeup competition. The ladies undergo incredible transformations and portray bold and colorful drag personas. Trixie Mattel, the gracious hostess, adds her seasoned drag flair to the mix, taking the competition up a notch. Whitney and Monica dress to perfection, impressing host Trixie Mattel.

Lisa and Meredith choose not to adhere to the drag theme, staying true to their personal styles. Meanwhile, Mary's level of participation remains a mystery.

Alliances and feuds

The RHOSLC group's dynamics shift significantly in this episode. Mary Cosby and Meredith Marks are set to form a powerful alliance, with their grievances against Whitney Rose reaching new heights. They share their mutual disdain for Whitney, creating a united front against her.

Mary and Meredith's camaraderie becomes a focal point of the episode, with viewers eagerly anticipating their interactions. In the RHOSLC season 4 preview, Whitney confronts Mary regarding their issues with each other and asks:

"Why would you come on a girls' trip with people you don't want to be with?"

Mary responds by bluntly stating that Whitney is her least favorite housewife, confirming that the latter is the primary point of concern or annoyance for her.

Meredith's outburst

In this RHOSLC season 4 episode, things become intense when Meredith Marks confronts Whitney Rose about a sensitive topic related to a sick child. The argument between the two becomes a central focus, with Meredith expressing her shock and disgust towards Whitney's actions.

In a sneak peek, Meredith tells Whitney:

"You are disgusting! To take a sick child to weaponize."

Expand Tweet

The situation escalates in the upcoming RHOSLC season 4 episode with fierce drag transformations, intriguing alliances, and rising tensions among the housewives. As they unveil their stunning looks, drama takes center stage, promising an exciting episode filled with fun and drama. Whitney wisely puts it:

"We're going to have some fun tonight!"

Tune in to Bravo on September 26 at 9 pm ET to catch all the developments as the RHOSLC saga unfolds.