“Rich people problems”: Kim Kardashian showing her first-ever tattoo inside her lip sparks meme fest online

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed her secret tattoo. While talking to her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, Kim pulled down her bottom lip to show an infinity sign tattoo. She said she got the tattoo after her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021.

Expand Tweet

However, a lot of netizens found the information irrelevant, with one of them on X saying:

"rich people problems. what an achievement"

A user says "what an achievement" to Kim's tattoo (image via @prettygirlxclub on X)

"Such attention-seeking behavior": Netizens mock Kim Kardashian's tattoo reveal

In 2009, when Khloe Kardashian shared her tattoos on The Wendy Williams Show and the host asked Kim if she had any, she replied:

"Honey would you put a bumper sticker on a bentley."

Post the episode, many people took to social media to comment on Kim Kardashian's tattoo reveal, with many mocking the celebrity. Here is a compilation:

Netizens mock Kim Kardashian's billionaire image (image via @madamefeyella)

Some even called it an attention-seeking behavior (image via @brownie_terror on X)

Netizens react to Kim Kardashian's tattoo (image via @ahm_aj on X)

Expand Tweet

A user comments on Kim's 2009 comment on tattoos where she compares it to a bumper sticker (image via @realbugsycat on X)

A user compares Kim to a 19-year-old and calls her desperate (image via @realbugsycat on X)

Another netizen jokes about having used Kim's famous "bentley line" to not get a tattoo and how they cannot use it anymore (image via @RELLYTHAPROPHET on X)

Before revealing the tattoo, Kim said:

"You guys, something you don't know about me. Me and all my friends got matching tattoos and everyone got them on their hands and I was like, 'There's not a shot I will get a tattoo.'"

She also joked:

"I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley."

The news comes after Khloe Kardashian revealed that she should have listened to Kim and regrets getting her tattoos.

Kim Kardashian also talked about the placement of her tattoo and why she chose for it to be on her bottom lip. Talking about the placement, Kim said:

"No one knows, no one sees it, I forget. But every once in a while, I'll be flossing my teeth and I'll see black and I'll go, 'What's this black thing?'"

After Kim revealed when she got the tattoo on the show, the episode transitioned to a scene from the said SNL night. In the video, Kim can be seen being nervous, however later she says that the pain is "nothing."