Richard Hunt net worth: Fortune explored as prolific African-American sculptor and artist dies aged 88

At the age of 88, Richard Hunt, a well-known artist from Chicago, died Saturday, December 16. In a statement, White Cube, his gallery, confirmed his passing. Hunt, whose works won accolades from presidents, became the first Black sculptor to have a solo retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

As per the statement released on the website of the gallery, Hunt "passed away peacefully" on Saturday at his residence. However, it was not specified why he died.

According to Idol Net Worth, Richard Hunt is well-known worldwide for his public sculptures and is the recipient of the International Sculpture Center's Lifetime Achievement Award. An estimate of his net worth puts it at approximately $960,000.

Richard Hunt was a prolific artist who won multiple honors and awards

Richard Hunt is an internationally famous artist (Image via Wikipedia / MCA)

In 1967, Hunt was commissioned by the State of Illinois Public Art Programme to create his first sculpture, Play. His creation of this sculpture opened up numerous other public commissions, which are thought to represent his second career. Hunt finished more public sculptures than any other artist in the nation.

His two most famous works are Flintlock Fantasy in Detroit and Jacob's Ladder at the Carter G. Woodson Library in Chicago. Natural Forms II, his 1972 sculpture, is currently on display at the Delaware Art Museum.

Around 100 of Hunt's creations are on exhibit in museums worldwide. This collection includes the 1,500-pound bronze statue Swing Low in Washington, D.C. at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The artwork, named after the spirit of the same name, hangs from the first-floor ceiling.

According to the Smart Museum of Art:

“Despite challenges for African-American artists during his lifetime, Hunt held over 150 solo exhibitions and is represented in more than 100 public museums across the globe”.

One of the largest bronze pieces in the show honoring Richard Hunt at the Art Institute of Chicago in 2020 was Scholar's Rock, also known as Stone of Hope or Love of Bronze.

The Chicago Cultural Centre held the show Sixty Years of Sculpture in 2014 to honor Hunt's career to date. According to their website, Hunt has held more than 20 professorships and artist residencies, garnered more than 30 prizes, and been awarded 18 honorary degrees during his career.

Richard Hunt's "prolific art career spanned nearly seven decades," according to his obituary, and his metal sculptures can be seen in public spaces and museums nationwide.

Addressing Richard's death, Mayor of Chicago Brandon Johnson stated in a statement on Saturday night:

“Richard’s legacy will live on for generations to come. A lifelong Chicagoan, his extraordinary career spanning 70 years leaves an indelible impact on our city and our world”.

Furthermore, according to his website:

“Hunt went on to create art shaped by this experience, which influenced both his artistic expression and his commitment to the cause of Civil Rights".

According to the same obituary, Richard Hunt's daughter Cecilia and sister Marian have survived him.

As per his website, Hunt will be honored at a public “celebration of art and life” to be held in the city in the spring, as well as a private funeral service in Chicago.