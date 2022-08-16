Richard York death: Delaware man takes his own life after crashing his car in Capitol barrier

At around 4 am ET on Sunday, August 14, a man named Richard York crashed into a vehicle barricade close to the US Capitol Building.

After York rammed his car into the barricade on East Capitol Street and Second Street, he got out of his burning automobile and fired numerous shots into the air.

Just as police officials approached him, he shot himself at the scene.

Andrew Solender @AndrewSolender Capitol Police identify the driver in this morning's incident as Richard York, 29, from Delaware. Capitol Police identify the driver in this morning's incident as Richard York, 29, from Delaware. https://t.co/qeqDEjn1ra

Later on Sunday, the US Capitol Police identified him as Richard York, a 29-year-old Delaware resident.

In a statement, the USCP said:

"At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any Members of Congress who are on recess, and it does not appear officers fired their weapons. Our investigators are looking into the man's background."

The statement further revealed that the death investigation is being handled by the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC.

Capitol Police yet to find any motives behind the suicide

Rita Katz @Rita_Katz Unclear what motive (if any) 29-year-old man Richard York held in crashing into US Capitol barricade, shooting in the air, then killing himself.



Criminal reports for a man with same name/age show a history of assault and burglary over the last 10 years. Unclear what motive (if any) 29-year-old man Richard York held in crashing into US Capitol barricade, shooting in the air, then killing himself. Criminal reports for a man with same name/age show a history of assault and burglary over the last 10 years. https://t.co/NQ9qg08l6U

During a news conference on Sunday afternoon, US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said that although York had a criminal history from "over the past 10 years or so," the shooting seems unlikely to have been influenced by any political ideology.

According to the chief, police are reviewing security footage from the incident to learn more about any potential motives.

Mitchell Miller @mmillerwtop Scene where U.S. Capitol Police say man drove vehicle into barricade early this morning. Car caught fire and the man fired shots before taking his own life. No others injured. East Capitol between Supreme Court and Library of Congress buildings. Scene where U.S. Capitol Police say man drove vehicle into barricade early this morning. Car caught fire and the man fired shots before taking his own life. No others injured. East Capitol between Supreme Court and Library of Congress buildings. https://t.co/hbcjhTeF3U

Manger also reported that the only identifiable objects found in the car were some aerosol cans that caught fire shortly after the driver crashed into the barricade. He added that the DC Fire Department is looking into whether the individual sparked the fire himself.

No other weapons were discovered at the scene, he said.

Manger stated that despite the USCP having strengthened security measures recently as a result of threats against other law enforcement agencies, the force will not be increasing its presence in the city in response to Sunday's event.

Heidi Kirk @heididkirk



Family and friends told me he was the last person they’d expect to do something like this. UPDATE: I followed up with the family of the Delaware man who crashed his car into the barricades at the US Capitol Building this weekend.Family and friends told me he was the last person they’d expect to do something like this. @WRDENews UPDATE: I followed up with the family of the Delaware man who crashed his car into the barricades at the US Capitol Building this weekend.Family and friends told me he was the last person they’d expect to do something like this. @WRDENews https://t.co/qhj1ubmylM

The incident follows closely on the heels of the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. In light of the search, federal officials have issued a warning about the possibility of violent attacks on government buildings.

The crash was also reminiscent of a similar occurrence in April 2021, when a man plowed his car into two police officers at a checkpoint, killing Billy Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force.

