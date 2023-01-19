Road to Boston drops new teaser featuring Im Siwan and Ha Jung-woo

A new poster and teaser trailer for the upcoming film Road to Boston has been released. Im Siwan and Ja Jung-woo portray legendary marathon runners in the riveting new trailer of this highly anticipated film. A special feature by Park Eun-bin makes the trailer even more exceptional.

The historical sports film Road to Boston is a collaboration between Saetbul Media, Big Picture, and BA Entertainment. The film recounts the inspirational story of the Korean athletes who competed in the first marathon held after World War II. This event has immense historical significance for Korea, as it was the first international event in which Korea participated after its liberation from Japan.

The Boston Marathon began in 1897 as a local event held on Patriot Day, a Massachusetts state holiday commemorating the start of the American Revolution. It has since grown to be one of the world's oldest and most prestigious marathons.

박은빈 @parkeunbining



First look as Ok-Rim! Siwan Yim @SiwangYim



tv.naver.com/v/32420834 Take a peek through the first trailer of #1947Boston . The movie will be released this year on September so please be seated for Suh Yunbok's journey! Take a peek through the first trailer of #1947Boston. The movie will be released this year on September so please be seated for Suh Yunbok's journey!🔗 tv.naver.com/v/32420834 https://t.co/3nYTN1noXT I will be making a special appearance in movie called 'Road to Boston 1947' to release September this year!First look as Ok-Rim! twitter.com/SiwangYim/stat… I will be making a special appearance in movie called 'Road to Boston 1947' to release September this year!First look as Ok-Rim! twitter.com/SiwangYim/stat… https://t.co/tTENvKF9GA

The history of this race is intertwined with that of Korea, as it once represented the aspirations of the Korean people for a unified nation. In the middle of the twentieth century, when their homeland was fighting for its liberation, the small but proud Korean diaspora had the opportunity to display their ancestry and culture through their participation in the Boston Marathon.

“We have to make it so that our children are able to run for their own country”: Road to Boston’s preview promises a blockbuster production

Domestic as well as international viewers are eagerly awaiting the movie Im Siwan’s upcoming movie Road to Boston. The anticipation for the film has been heightened by its intriguing new trailer, which shows glimpses of what the movie beholds.

The teaser begins with an announcement at the stadium stating the victory of the 1936 Berlin Olympic winner. Sohn Kee-chung was the first person of Korean ethnicity to win a gold medal at the Olympics. However, given the Japanese occupation of Korea at the time, he had to compete as part of the Japanese delegation under a different name. The announcement stated:

“The winner of the 1936 Berlin Olympic Marathon Event is Son Ki Tei”

임시완 @imsiwahn Road to Boston has finally released its new movie poster! The movie will be released on September this year along with Chuseok celebration. Road to Boston has finally released its new movie poster! The movie will be released on September this year along with Chuseok celebration. https://t.co/BR92K9qWVi

After this, the teaser cuts to a man's voice making an impassioned speech about freedom. The message is that they need to work towards changing the political reality of their country and achieving independence so that their children can participate in elections representing their true identity. The voice says:

“Because we were not able to run under our own names, we have to make it so that our children are able to run for their own country under their own names.”

The scene then shifts to the athlete in the midst of the marathon who is being referred to as the Second Son Kee-chung.

Road to Boston is directed by renowned director Kang Je-gyu, known for his Korean films Shiri and Taegukgi. The movie will premiere in September 2023.

Poll : 0 votes