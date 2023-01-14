Robbie Knievel net worth: Daredevil stunt performer's fortune explored in wake of death at 60

Well-known stunt performer Robbie Knievel passed away on January 13 at the age of 60. His father, Evel Knievel, was also a legendary stuntman.

Robbie had been suffering from pancreatic cancer for a long time, and was hospitalized three days ago. Unfortunately, the disease led to his demise. According to his brother, he was surrounded by his three daughters at the time of his passing.

Athlete Matty Mingay paid tribute to Robbie on Facebook by sharing a picture and writing that he was the son of a legend who had lived his life like a daredevil.

Popular anchor of WIBW, Melissa Brunner, expressed her grief by posting a picture where she was posing with Robbie and Evel, and wrote:

“Blessed to have been able to meet Robbie Knievel when the museum honoring his dad held its grand opening. Sending love to his family as they mourn his passing.”

Singer Bret Michaels shared a post on Facebook and wrote:

“#RobbieKnievel you will be missed. I raise a toast to the man that jumped the Grand Canyon & rocked out to many of our concerts. May you rest in peace.”

Robbie Knievel earned a lot from his career as a stunt performer

Robbie Knievel's net worth was estimated to be around $2 million (Image via Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Robbie set several records over the course of his career as a stunt performer, and this helped him accumulate a lot of wealth. According to CelebrityNetWorth, Knievel’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million.

Robbie jumped over 10 limousines at the Lake Elsinore Storm Stadium in 1996, and 15 trucks at the Chinook Winds Casino in 2003.

In Jacksonville, Florida, he jumped from one barge to another in 2006. Later the same year, he jumped over a Batmobile, four flamethrowers, and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle as a tribute to his father on Evel Knievel Days in Butte.

Robbie then jumped over military vehicles at the North Carolina Auto Expo in Raleigh, North Carolina in 2007, and 24 cabs at The Kings Island Amusement Park in May 2008.

He broke his father's record of jumping over 14 buses as well. He jumped at the Texas Motor Speedway in 2008, and although he was supposed to jump over 25 Hummers, the performance was canceled due to weather conditions.

Robbie made a jump during New Year’s Eve in 2008 at a renovated volcano in the Las Vegas-based Mirage Hotel. He carried out his final stunt at the Spotlight 29 Casino in 2011, where he jumped over tractor-trailer trucks.

Robbie Knievel was also featured in a commercial for Holiday Inn Express. He used a Honda CR500 Motocross bike for most of his stunts and set around 20 world records before his demise. He developed an interest in motorcycle stunts when he was a school student, and gave his first performance at the Madison Square Garden at the age of eight.

Robbie Knievel’s survivors include his three daughters, five grandchildren, one older brother, two sisters, and his mother Linda.

