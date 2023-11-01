“Roblox isn’t responsible for what it’s users do": Debate spurs as online gaming platform faces backlash from parents for alleged antisemitic content

Gaming platform Roblox has been in the news lately and has been receiving massive backlash online. This has come amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, with some users allegedly posting antisemitic content on the gaming platform. This gaming platform is mostly used by children and teenagers who are 12 or younger, and it goes up to 24.

Some of the parents came across triggering antisemitic content on Roblox, and they reacted by calling out the gaming platform for that. The situation escalated quickly, and even Israel’s Ministry of National Security reacted to it by saying that parents should report instances of pro-Palestinian harassment that their children may face while playing the game.

However, internet users are divided over this, and some people reacted by saying that if people post triggering content, it can't be the fault of the gaming platform. Others reacted by saying that the gaming platform Roblox should be quick enough to take action against people who share antisemitic content on their platform.

One X user, @pintua1, shared their take on the gaming platform receiving criticism in a post shared by Mario, and said, "Roblox isn’t responsible for what it’s users do."

Social media users divided as online gaming platform Roblox receives backlash online from parents

As social media users came across the post of people calling out this online gaming platform for allowing people to post triggering and antisemitic content, they quickly started reacting to it. Several internet users reacted to this by saying that it was too extreme in their opinion. While others reacted to this by saying that this is now getting crazy, a gaming platform should not be the target of this.

Social media users' reaction to the post of Mario (Image via snip from X/@MarioNawfal)

For those unaware, the pro-Palestine protest on the gaming platform began when PALESTINE Dataran tanjung mas, made by user Tanah Melayu Official, started sharing content about virtual pro-Palestine rallies. Videos of online activism are garnering a number of views there.

Roblox issued a statement on the ongoing backlash

Amid the ongoing backlash, this online gaming platform shared a statement while speaking with USA Today in which they said that they feel sad over the ongoing tragedy resulting from the Israel-Gaza conflict. They also condemned the act of people sharing or endorsing acts of violence, hatred, or terrorism against any individual or group.

"We are deeply saddened by the horrific tragedy unfolding in Israel and Gaza and our hearts go out to those who are impacted in the area or who have loved ones, family and friends in the region. While our community standard allow for expressions of solidarity, we do not allow for content that endorses or condones violence, promotes terrorism or hatred against individuals or groups or calls for supporting a specific political party. "

The statement further read,

"We have an expert team of thousands of moderators along with automated detection tools in place to monitor our platform and will take swift action against any content or individuals found to be in violation of our standards."

Roblox is owned by David Baszucki and Gregory Baszucki, and was created in 2004, and it was released in 2006. It is a popular gaming platform that has 66 million users who engaged in 14 billion hours of gameplay in the first quarter of 2023.