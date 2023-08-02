"Roku city finally has some competition": Fans share hilarious memes as NASA launches NASA Plus

On Thursday, July 27, 2023, NASA announced that they were going to launch a new streaming service called NASA Plus. It will not only live stream space missions but also feature original video series. This means new shows will be made for the streamer.

The trailer revealed the names of some of the series and channels. They are called NASA Talks, Space Out, The Color of Space, NASA Kids, NASA Explorers, WEBB Space Telescope, First Light, NASA En Español, Lucy, Mars Is Hard, NASA Explorers: Osiris Rex, and Artemis I: Path to the Pad. The new streaming service will be available on iOS, Android, web, Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Of course, this news managed to get hysterical reactions from fans. One called it a direct competitor of Roku's.

A fan's reaction to NASA Plus (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

The launch of NASA Plus recieve hilarious reactions from netizens

The original post by Discussing Film on X, formerly known as Twitter

Upon the announcement of the streaming service, Nicky Fox, Associate Administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA, said:

"From exoplanet research to better understanding Earth’s climate and the influence of the Sun on our planet along with exploration of the solar system, our new science and flagship websites, as well as forthcoming NASA+ videos, showcases our discovery programs in an interdisciplinary and crosscutting way, ultimately building stronger connections with our visitors and viewers."

Chief information officer Jeff Seaton stated that it is critical for the agency to streamline how the public engages with its content online.

"Our vision is to inspire humanity through a unified, world-class NASA web experience. NASA’s legacy footprint presents an opportunity to dramatically improve the user experience for the public we serve," he said.

"Modernizing our main websites from a technology standpoint and streamlining how the public engages with our content online are critical first steps in making our agency’s information more accessible, discoverable, and secure," he added.

Associate Administrator Marc Etkind shared that transforming NASA's digital presence would help the agency tell the stories of how NASA explores space.

"Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity," he said.

However, this did not stop netizens from churning out memes and jokes regarding NASA Plus. This is how they reacted to the news in a post shared by Discussing Film:

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Some people were finding it hard to believe that the streaming service launch was not false news. Many were, in fact, excited and down for the experience, and some, yet again, cracked fake moon landing jokes.

Many joked that Aliens planned NASA Plus, while some suggested series names and concepts. One fan even said that NASA Plus would compete with Netflix directly.